'He reads the game from the bench' – GFA explains Desmond Ofei’s role in Black Stars setup

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 08:43 - 21 January 2026
Desmond Ofei
GFA’s Henry Asante Twum explains Desmond Ofei’s analytical role in the Black Stars technical team ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.
Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum, has shed light on the specific role played by Desmond Ofei within the Black Stars’ technical setup.

Ofei was added to the Black Stars’ backroom staff, led by head coach Otto Addo, ahead of the resumption of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in March 2025.

His appointment followed an impressive stint with the Black Satellites, whom he guided to the quarterfinal stage of the 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Explaining Ofei’s contribution to the senior national team, Asante Twum highlighted the former U-20 coach’s analytical strengths and attention to detail.

According to him, Ofei functions primarily as a game reader and analyst, closely observing matches from the bench and identifying subtle tactical elements that may escape the immediate attention of the head coach.

Asante Twum revealed in an interview on Sporty FM,

Desmond is more like a game reader or analyst. He sits on the bench and picks up some of the small details that his boss, Otto Addo, may not immediately notice

He further explained that Ofei plays a key role in set-piece organisation during training sessions, working in tandem with assistant coach Gregory.

While Otto Addo oversees general preparations, Ofei takes charge when the team is defending set pieces, with Gregory stepping in during attacking situations.

Asante Twum noted that this structured collaboration has yielded positive results, pointing out that the Black Stars have scored more goals from set pieces in their last five World Cup qualifying matches following the technical reshuffle.

He added,

These combinations have made a difference, and that’s why we’ve seen improvements, particularly in set-piece situations
Ghanaians will be hopeful that the strengthened technical team can build on this progress as the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaches.

Sports
25.11.2025
