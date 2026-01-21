Advertisement

Manchester City players refund travelling fans after embarrassing UCL defeat to Bodo/Glimt

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 16:21 - 21 January 2026
Manchester City players refund travelling fans after embarrassing UCL defeat to Bodo/Glimt | Getty Images
Manchester City players agree to refund travelling fans after a humiliating Champions League loss to Bodo/Glimt in freezing Arctic conditions.
Manchester City’s players have agreed to refund all travelling supporters who attended the club’s disappointing Champions League defeat to Bodo/Glimt in Norway.

The decision follows a 3–1 loss to the Norwegian side, a result Erling Haaland described as “embarrassing”. City’s night worsened in the second half when Rodri was sent off after receiving two yellow cards in quick succession.

The defeat came just four days after City were soundly beaten in the Manchester derby at Old Trafford, extending a difficult run of form that has seen Pep Guardiola’s side win only two of their last seven matches across all competitions.

MUST READ: Champions League: Marseille vs Liverpool – Preview, H2H, Line-Ups & Predictions

Hundreds of City supporters endured a demanding journey to the Arctic Circle, flying to Oslo before making the onwards trip to Bodo and standing in sub-zero temperatures at Aspmyra Stadion as the Premier League champions struggled throughout the match.

In response, City’s squad have committed to reimbursing supporters for the cost of their match tickets, amounting to £9,357. A statement issued on behalf of the players by Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias, Rodri and Haaland expressed appreciation for the travelling fans.

The statement read,

Our supporters mean everything to us. We understand the sacrifices our fans make to follow us home and away, and we never take that support for granted.

READ ALSO: Ronaldo statue set on fire in bizarre video online as police attempt to hunt down vandal

We recognise the effort involved in travelling such a long distance and standing in freezing conditions on a difficult night for us on the pitch. Covering the cost of these tickets is the least we can do.
The players added that they are fully focused on responding positively in upcoming fixtures, starting with Saturday’s league match against Wolves, followed by a Champions League clash with Galatasaray at the Etihad Stadium next week.

RESAD MORE: Mbappe and Vinicius shine as Real Madrid crush Monaco in the Champions League

A total of 374 away supporters were present at Aspmyra Stadion to witness what has been described as one of the biggest upsets in Champions League history.

Reacting to the gesture, Kevin Parker, speaking on behalf of Manchester City’s official supporters’ club, praised the dedication of the fanbase, stating that City fans “will travel to the ends of the earth to support the team.”

