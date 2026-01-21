Advertisement

Champions League: Marseille vs Liverpool – Preview, H2H, Line-Ups & Predictions

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 11:00 - 21 January 2026
Marseille host Liverpool in a crucial Champions League clash at the Orange Vélodrome as both sides chase automatic last-16 qualification. Preview, line-ups & prediction.
Marseille and Liverpool go head-to-head at the Orange Vélodrome on Wednesday evening with both clubs still well placed in the race for automatic qualification to the Champions League round of 16.

The French side arrive seeking a third straight victory in Europe’s elite competition, while Liverpool will be eager to put recent domestic setbacks behind them and maintain their impressive form on the continental stage.

Liverpool Form Guide

Despite enduring an inconsistent 2025–26 domestic campaign, the Champions League has offered Liverpool a welcome escape. The Reds have enjoyed several memorable European nights in recent months, including commanding victories over Real Madrid and a statement away win at AC Milan’s San Siro.

Arne Slot’s side arrived at Matchday Six against Inter Milan as underdogs but produced a disciplined display to secure a 1–0 win, courtesy of Dominik Szoboszlai’s penalty. That result placed Liverpool on the brink of a top-eight finish, level on points and goal difference with Atlético Madrid, though trailing Diego Simeone’s side on goals scored.

Real Madrid and Inter Milan also sit on 12 points, highlighting the fierce competition for automatic qualification. However, Liverpool’s European momentum contrasted sharply with their domestic form over the weekend, as they were held to a 1–1 Premier League draw at home to Burnley.

That result saw the reigning champions set an unwanted record, becoming the first title holders to fail to win any of their three home matches against newly promoted teams in a single season—adding further pressure on Slot.

Marseille Form Guide

Marseille have embraced an attacking identity throughout the campaign, and that approach paid dividends again on Matchday Six. A Mason Greenwood brace powered Les Olympiens to a thrilling 3–2 victory over Union Saint-Gilloise, keeping their qualification hopes alive.

Roberto De Zerbi’s men have also recorded impressive wins over Newcastle United and PSV Eindhoven, though defeats to Sporting Lisbon, Atalanta, and Real Madrid have left them 12th in the table, three points adrift of the automatic qualification places.

Domestically, Marseille arrive in strong form after a 5–2 demolition of Angers, scoring four times before the 40-minute mark. The result keeps them eight points behind Ligue 1 leaders Lens but underlines their attacking threat as the league’s top scorers.

The French side are chasing three straight Champions League victories for the first time since the 2010–11 season.

Head-to-Head

  • Games played - 4

  • Marseille Wins – 1

  • Liverpool Wins - 3

  • Draws - 0

Probable Line-Ups

Marseille (possible XI): Rulli; Murillo, Balerdi, Medina, Emerson; O’Riley, Højbjerg; Weah, Greenwood, Paixão; Aubameyang

Liverpool (possible XI): Alisson; Frimpong, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Szoboszlai, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike

Prediction

With Marseille’s attacking firepower and Liverpool’s proven European pedigree, this promises to be a tightly contested encounter. The hosts’ intensity at the Vélodrome could pose problems, but Liverpool’s tactical discipline and experience may prove decisive.

Prediction: Marseille 1–2 Liverpool

