Senegal and Morocco players scuffle after a controversial penalty award in the Africa Cup of Nations final, © Copyright 2026 The Associated Press.

Walking Off the Pitch: Legal and regulatory implications of Senegal’s AFCON 2025 final protest

In the final moments of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final, Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw made a decision that reverberated across the football world. Following a controversial penalty awarded to Morocco in the 98th minute after a VAR review, Thiaw instructed his players to walk off the pitch in protest.

For over 14 minutes, the outcome of Africa’s most prestigious tournament hung in the balance, as players disappeared into the tunnel, fans clashed with security, and millions watched in disbelief.

Senegal captain Sadio Mané eventually persuaded his teammates to return. In a dramatic twist, Morocco’s Brahim Díaz missed the penalty with a poorly executed Panenka. Senegal went on to win 1-0 in extra time, claiming their second AFCON title in four years.

However, their triumph has been overshadowed by the legal and regulatory questions raised by leaving the pitch during a high-profile final.

Understanding the consequences requires examining the multi-layered rules governing international football. Key frameworks include:

IFAB Laws of the Game

FIFA Disciplinary Code

CAF Regulations

AFCON Tournament Regulations

IFAB Law 5: Referee Authority

The inspiring of story of Ghana’s 7-year-old female referee Asomaniwaa Akoto Akrofi

IFAB Law 5 grants referees absolute authority to abandon a match due to rule infringements or external interference. Crucially, if a team refuses to play, the referee must abandon the match and document details in the official report. Responsibility for refusal to continue rests entirely with the team, which may trigger disciplinary action.

FIFA Disciplinary Code: Article 16

The FIFA Disciplinary Code sanctions teams whose behaviour prevents a match from being played. Article 16 stipulates:

If a match cannot take place or be played in full due to the behaviour of a team, the association will be sanctioned with a minimum fine of CHF 10,000. The match may be forfeited or replayed.

Article 28 further details that forfeited matches usually result in a 3-0 loss, though the actual score may stand if the goal difference is already three or more.

CAF Article 64: Leaving the Pitch

CAF regulations are even stricter. Article 64 declares that any team leaving the ground without referee permission will be considered the loser and eliminated from the competition. Applied literally, Senegal’s temporary walkoff could have resulted in retroactive disqualification—even after lifting the trophy.

AFCON Tournament Regulations

Mane strikes again as Senegal edge Egypt to reach AFCON final | Photo beIn Sports

AFCON-specific rules complement CAF regulations. The Organising and Disciplinary Committees have broad powers to impose sanctions for breaches of discipline, while Article 8 enshrines fair play standards to be upheld throughout the tournament.

Several factors complicate potential sanctions:

Return to Play

Unlike full abandonments, Senegal returned to the pitch and completed the match. Mané’s intervention distinguished this case from permanent walkoffs, making it harder for CAF to apply the full force of Article 64.

Intent and Context

Senegal protested what they perceived as biased officiating in favour of hosts Morocco. Complaints included unequal access to facilities, interference by ball boys, and a controversially disallowed goal in the final. While context does not excuse the walkoff, disciplinary bodies often weigh intent and circumstances when determining penalties.

Completed Result

Senegal players celebrate winning the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Sunday. Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images)

The match was played to completion, including extra time. Morocco had a chance to score from the penalty but failed, meaning the final result reflects a full contest, complicating any attempt to overturn it.

Historical cases offer limited guidance:

Domestic leagues: Teams walking off usually forfeit matches and incur fines.

1965 AFCON: Tunisia withdrew from a semi-final and faced suspension.

2020 NBA: The Milwaukee Bucks protested racial injustice but returned after postponements; no forfeit was applied, demonstrating context-sensitive responses.

Senegal’s case is unusual: a temporary protest in a final rather than a full abandonment.

Reactions from Governing Bodies

FIFA President Gianni Infantino: Called the walkoff “unacceptable,” stressing that teams must compete within the Laws of the Game.

CAF: Condemned the behaviour, confirming a review of footage and referral to disciplinary authorities.

Morocco’s Royal Football Federation: Filed formal complaints demanding sanctions for Senegal’s walkout.

Coach Pape Thiaw: Publicly expressed regret, acknowledging the decision to leave the pitch was impulsive and apologising to football.

Likely Sanctions

Based on rules and precedents, CAF and FIFA could impose:

Financial Penalties: Likely a substantial fine, potentially reaching hundreds of thousands of dollars, exceeding the CHF 10,000 minimum.

Individual Sanctions: Thiaw could face suspension from CAF or FIFA competitions.

Official Reprimands: The Senegalese Football Federation will likely receive formal warnings that remain on record, impacting future disciplinary matters.

What is unlikely: retroactive disqualification or stripping of the AFCON title. The match was completed fairly, and overturning the result would undermine the integrity of African football.

The incident raises critical questions about team agency and perceived injustices in football. While referees have ultimate authority, there is tension when teams believe officials are biased. Senegal’s protest underscores the limits of regulation when human emotion and competitive fairness collide.

The walkoff also illustrates that strict rules do not always deter protests, particularly in high-stakes matches with perceived bias or injustice.

Implications for the 2026 World Cup

CAF’s disciplinary decisions may affect Senegal’s preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, beginning June 16 against France.

A ban on Thiaw could force Senegal to appoint a new coach.

Sanctions against the federation could, theoretically, impact FIFA competitions, though such enforcement would be complex.

Conclusion

Senegal’s walkoff during the AFCON 2025 final is among the most dramatic protests in football history. Regulatory sanctions are virtually certain, though the severity remains uncertain. CAF must balance:

Upholding the authority of referees and regulations

Recognising the contextual nature of Senegal’s temporary protest

Ensuring fairness without undermining the legitimacy of continental competition

January 18, 2026, will be remembered not only as the day Senegal won AFCON but also as a moment when African football confronted protest, authority, and regulatory limits. The disciplinary outcome will set precedents for African and global football, influencing how governing bodies handle future acts of protest on the pitch.