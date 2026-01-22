Daniel-Kofi Kyereh returns to Training at SC Freiburg after nearly 3-year injury layoff

Ghana midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh has returned to full first-team training with SC Freiburg after nearly three years out due to an ACL injury, boosting hopes of a Black Stars comeback ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Ghanaian midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh has taken a significant step forward in his recovery after returning to full first-team training with German Bundesliga side SC Freiburg for the first time in nearly three years.

The 28-year-old has been sidelined since sustaining a serious anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in February 2023.

Although he underwent surgery and an extensive rehabilitation programme, further complications in 2024 prolonged his absence from competitive action.

His latest return to full senior training, however, marks a major milestone in a long and demanding comeback journey defined by resilience and determination.

Kyereh trained with Freiburg’s first team on Wednesday evening as the club finalised preparations for their UEFA Europa League home fixture against Maccabi Tel Aviv on Thursday night. His involvement is a clear indication of improved fitness and growing readiness for full reintegration into competitive football.

Since joining Freiburg, Kyereh has made just 18 appearances, recording three goals and one assist, with injuries severely limiting his impact. Prior to his move, he enjoyed the most productive spell of his career at FC St. Pauli, where he established himself as a key figure, scoring 22 goals and providing 21 assists in 67 matches.

At the international level, Kyereh has earned 18 caps for Ghana and featured in the Black Stars squad at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations. With the 2026 FIFA World Cup drawing closer, his recovery and form will be closely monitored as he works toward full match sharpness and a potential return to the national setup.