Sports Ministry saves GH₵700K after cutting Black Stars budget for 2 matches
The Ministry of Sports and Recreation has announced savings of approximately GH₵700,000 following a significant reduction in the budget allocated to the Black Stars for two recent matches.
Speaking during a working visit by Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, said the development represents a clear shift from previous administrations, where expenditure on the senior national team for similar engagements often exceeded GH₵1.5 million.
According to the minister, improved collaboration with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and a more disciplined approach to budgeting and fund disbursement have driven the savings.
He explained,
We have worked closely with the FA to rationalise our budgeting and release processes. As a result, we have saved close to GH₵700,000 across two Black Stars matches.
In the past, the ministry typically spent about GH₵2 million, but with these reforms, expenditure has been reduced to approximately GH₵1.3 million
Mr Adams also revealed that a new Governing Board of the Ghana Sports Fund will be inaugurated on January 23, a move aimed at strengthening resource mobilisation and improving financial support for sporting activities nationwide.
In her remarks, Vice President Opoku-Agyemang encouraged the ministry to adopt sustainable and innovative funding strategies to grow the Ghana Sports Fund, stressing that sports financing must extend beyond public appeals.
She said,
I urge that we explore diverse and sustainable ways of raising funds, including developing facilities that can generate revenue and ensuring they are properly maintained
She further tasked all ministries to conduct regular performance reviews, measure outcomes against commitments outlined in the government’s manifesto, and implement improvements where necessary to enhance efficiency and accountability.
