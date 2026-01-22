Sports Ministry saves GH₵700K after cutting Black Stars budget for 2 matches

Ghana’s Sports Ministry says it saved GH₵700,000 by reducing Black Stars spending for two games, signalling a shift toward prudent sports financing.

The Ministry of Sports and Recreation has announced savings of approximately GH₵700,000 following a significant reduction in the budget allocated to the Black Stars for two recent matches.

Speaking during a working visit by Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, said the development represents a clear shift from previous administrations, where expenditure on the senior national team for similar engagements often exceeded GH₵1.5 million.

According to the minister, improved collaboration with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and a more disciplined approach to budgeting and fund disbursement have driven the savings.

He explained,

We have worked closely with the FA to rationalise our budgeting and release processes. As a result, we have saved close to GH₵700,000 across two Black Stars matches.

In the past, the ministry typically spent about GH₵2 million, but with these reforms, expenditure has been reduced to approximately GH₵1.3 million

Mr Adams also revealed that a new Governing Board of the Ghana Sports Fund will be inaugurated on January 23, a move aimed at strengthening resource mobilisation and improving financial support for sporting activities nationwide.

In her remarks, Vice President Opoku-Agyemang encouraged the ministry to adopt sustainable and innovative funding strategies to grow the Ghana Sports Fund, stressing that sports financing must extend beyond public appeals.

She said,

I urge that we explore diverse and sustainable ways of raising funds, including developing facilities that can generate revenue and ensuring they are properly maintained

