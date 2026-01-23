Tributes pour in as 27-year-old footballer dies after collapsing during cup match

Portuguese football is in mourning after 27-year-old Nassur Bacem tragically died from cardiac arrest after collapsing during an Algarve Cup match in Olhão, sparking tributes across the football community.

Tributes have continued to pour in following the tragic death of footballer Nassur Bacem, who collapsed and died during a match in Portugal on Saturday night.

The 27-year-old left-back suffered a cardiac arrest while representing Lusitano Ginásio Clube Moncarapachense in their Algarve Cup third-round fixture against Imortal DC at the Municipal Stadium in Olhão, Algarve.

Bacem collapsed in the 27th minute of the match, prompting immediate medical intervention.

Medical personnel from both teams, alongside the club’s doctor, rushed to the pitch to administer emergency treatment.

Despite sustained resuscitation efforts by on-site staff and emergency services from Portugal’s National Institute of Medical Emergency (INEM), Bacem was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Moncarapachense, who compete in Portugal’s fourth division, confirmed the devastating news in a statement shared on Instagram, accompanied by a photograph of the player in club colours.

The statement read,

It is with profound sadness and deep shock that Lusitano Ginásio Clube Moncarapachense announces the passing of our athlete Nassur Bacem, aged 27, who died today during the third-round Algarve Cup match against Imortal

The player collapsed on the pitch after suffering a cardiac arrest. All emergency protocols were immediately activated, with the swift intervention of our club’s medical team, Imortal’s physiotherapist, and emergency responders at the Municipal Stadium of Olhão.

In a separate tribute, the club paid an emotional homage to Bacem, a former SC Braga youth player of Angolan heritage, who was born in the Portuguese coastal city of Aveiro.

The statement said,

Nassur leaves us far too soon, creating an immense void within our club and among all who knew him, both on and off the pitch. He was an athlete, a teammate, and a human being who will forever remain part of our family.