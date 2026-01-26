Deadly shooting at Mexican football stadium leaves 11 dead, dozens injured

At least 11 killed and dozens injured after gunmen open fire at a football ground in Salamanca, Mexico. Mayor César Prieto condemns the attack amid gang violence in Guanajuato.

At least eleven people have been killed and over a dozen others injured after gunmen opened fire at a football ground in Salamanca, Mexico. Authorities say around four men travelling in pick-up trucks are believed to have carried out the attack.

Witnesses reported that some victims bled to death while waiting for emergency services to arrive.

According to Salamanca Mayor César Prieto, the shooters struck at the conclusion of a football match just before 5:30 pm local time. Ten victims were declared dead at the scene, and another succumbed to injuries later in hospital.

Mayor Prieto confirmed that a woman and a child were among those injured and described the incident as part of a broader wave of violence sweeping the city.

He appealed to Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum for assistance in restoring security, stating:

We are going through a dark moment, a serious breakdown of our social fabric.

The mayor accused criminal gangs of attempting to undermine law and order but vowed that such efforts would not succeed. Investigators noted that the attack appeared random, with over 100 spent gun casings recovered at the scene.

The violence in Salamanca has been linked to the ongoing conflict between the Santa Rosa de Lima gang and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

Prosecutors condemned the attack as reported by The SUN Sports, saying:

We strongly condemn these acts that threaten life and social harmony. Guanajuato’s Public Prosecution Service is acting with firmness, responsibility, and sensitivity, placing victims and their families at the center of the investigation and ensuring access to justice.

Guanajuato state, where Salamanca is located, recorded Mexico’s highest number of murders last year. The region has a history of similar attacks, including a 2019 nightclub massacre at La Playa, which left 14 people dead.

This latest incident mirrors violent events elsewhere in the region. Just weeks ago, hitmen disguised as police officers attacked a football match in Ecuador, targeting gang rivals.

Video footage showed attackers selecting victims with flashlights before executing them, killing three men, including crime boss Stalin Olivero Vargas, 40, and two others: Jefferson Xavier Salon Olivero, 33, and Richard Josue Mina Vergara, 29.