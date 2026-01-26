Xabi Alonso open to Liverpool return as Reds sound out former Real Madrid boss

Xabi Alonso could make a quick return to management as Liverpool sound out the former Real Madrid boss amid growing uncertainty over Arne Slot’s future.

Real Madrid only parted company with Xabi Alonso less than a fortnight ago, yet the former midfielder could already be edging closer to a swift return to management.

The 44-year-old exited the Santiago Bernabéu following defeat to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final, but another role at a club he once represented as a player may soon present itself.

Before his appointment at Real Madrid last summer, Alonso had been strongly linked with the Liverpool job as the long-term successor to Jürgen Klopp.

He was widely tipped to take over at Anfield in 2024 but ultimately opted to remain at Bayer Leverkusen for an additional season before making the move to Spain.

Now, just 18 months later, a potential return to Merseyside is back on the agenda.

According to Diario AS, Liverpool have already made contact with Alonso’s representatives to assess his interest in replacing Arne Slot, whose position has come under increasing scrutiny in recent weeks.

While Alonso is currently taking a short break from football after a challenging spell in Madrid, the report claims he has indicated a willingness to consider the Liverpool role should it become available.

No final decision has yet been taken on Slot’s future, but the situation could change in the coming weeks if the Premier League champions fail to rediscover consistent form.

Despite his underwhelming stint at Real Madrid, Alonso remains highly regarded within elite coaching circles.