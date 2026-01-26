Advertisement

Xabi Alonso open to Liverpool return as Reds sound out former Real Madrid boss

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 06:53 - 26 January 2026
Xabi Alonso | Photo via thisisanfield.
Xabi Alonso could make a quick return to management as Liverpool sound out the former Real Madrid boss amid growing uncertainty over Arne Slot’s future.
Advertisement

Real Madrid only parted company with Xabi Alonso less than a fortnight ago, yet the former midfielder could already be edging closer to a swift return to management.

Advertisement

The 44-year-old exited the Santiago Bernabéu following defeat to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final, but another role at a club he once represented as a player may soon present itself.

MUST READ: 17 teams banned or disqualified as Senegal’s AFCON title 'could be stripped' after walk-off

Before his appointment at Real Madrid last summer, Alonso had been strongly linked with the Liverpool job as the long-term successor to Jürgen Klopp.

He was widely tipped to take over at Anfield in 2024 but ultimately opted to remain at Bayer Leverkusen for an additional season before making the move to Spain.

Advertisement

Now, just 18 months later, a potential return to Merseyside is back on the agenda.

READ ALSO: Trent Alexander-Arnold 'urged to leave' by Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa amid struggles in Spain

According to Diario AS, Liverpool have already made contact with Alonso’s representatives to assess his interest in replacing Arne Slot, whose position has come under increasing scrutiny in recent weeks.

While Alonso is currently taking a short break from football after a challenging spell in Madrid, the report claims he has indicated a willingness to consider the Liverpool role should it become available.

READ MORE: I was fulfilled to play in the Premier League - Asamoah Gyan reveals

Advertisement

No final decision has yet been taken on Slot’s future, but the situation could change in the coming weeks if the Premier League champions fail to rediscover consistent form.

Despite his underwhelming stint at Real Madrid, Alonso remains highly regarded within elite coaching circles.

A move to Liverpool would be viewed as a logical step, offering a prestigious platform with comparatively less pressure than the Bernabéu and a dressing room perceived to be more manageable—an area where critics believe he encountered difficulties during his time with Los Blancos.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia: From Vice President to Comeback Contender in NPP’s 2026 Primaries
News
26.01.2026
Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia: From Vice President to Comeback Contender in NPP’s 2026 Primaries
'I’m back home; My mother is actually Ghanaian'- Ishowspeed reveals during his livestream in Ghana
Entertainment
26.01.2026
'I’m back home; My mother is actually Ghanaian'- Ishowspeed reveals during his livestream in Ghana
10 Things Women Do That Make Men Go Silent in a Relationship
Lifestyle
26.01.2026
10 Things Women Do That Make Men Go Silent in a Relationship
NPP, NDC dragged to Supreme Court over delegate voting systems
News
26.01.2026
NPP, NDC dragged to Supreme Court over delegate voting systems
Black Queens will qualify for 2027 World Cup - Kim Lars
Sports
26.01.2026
Black Queens will qualify for 2027 World Cup - Kim Lars
Brazilian defender Dodô booked for unusual skill move in Pernambucano clash
Sports
26.01.2026
Brazilian defender Dodô booked for unusual skill move in Pernambucano clash