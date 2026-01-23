Advertisement

I was fulfilled to play in the Premier League - Asamoah Gyan reveals

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 11:02 - 23 January 2026
Asamoah Gyan | Getty Images
Asamoah Gyan reflects on fulfilling his lifelong dream of playing in the Premier League, detailing his Sunderland move, debut goal, and remarkable career achievements for Ghana and club football.
Advertisement

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has described his time in the English Premier League as the realization of a lifelong ambition, revealing that he was fully prepared to make an impact when the opportunity finally arrived.

Advertisement

Gyan earned his move to England after an outstanding showing at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, where his performances for Ghana attracted widespread attention.

He subsequently joined Sunderland from French side Stade Rennais in a club-record transfer worth £13 million.

MUST READ: Tributes pour in as 27-year-old footballer dies after collapsing during cup match

The prolific striker wasted no time announcing his arrival, scoring on his Premier League debut against Wigan Athletic on 11 September 2010, coming off the bench to replace Danny Welbeck.

Advertisement

Speaking in an interview with former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand, Gyan said playing in England’s top flight had always been a personal goal, inspired by Ghanaian legend Tony Yeboah.

Gyan said,

Playing in the Premier League had always been my dream. Watching Tony Yeboah made me say to myself that one day I must play there, so my mind was already made up. I had the option to stay at Stade Rennais, but I told them it was time for me to move to the Premier League.

READ ALSO: Walking Off the Pitch: Legal and regulatory implications of Senegal’s AFCON 2025 final protest

He added,

Advertisement

When I arrived, I was ready to deliver. I scored on my debut, and from there, everything began to fall into place

Gyan spent a season and a half at Sunderland, scoring 10 goals in 34 appearances, before making a shock loan move to Al Ain on 10 September 2011, a transfer that was later made permanent.

Widely regarded as one of Africa’s most accomplished forwards, Gyan is Ghana’s all-time leading goalscorer with 51 goals in 109 international appearances.

READ MORE: Sports Ministry saves GH₵700K after cutting Black Stars budget for 2 matches

He also holds the record as Africa’s highest goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history, netting six goals.

Advertisement

Across his club career, he scored over 170 goals in roughly 360 appearances, enjoying particularly successful spells at Al Ain and Sunderland, while scoring in nine consecutive major international tournaments between 2006 and 2017.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Court document suggests Daddy Lumba died without registered will
Entertainment
23.01.2026
Court document suggests Daddy Lumba died without registered will
Widow of Late MP declares intent to contest NDC Ayawaso East primaries
News
23.01.2026
Widow of Late MP declares intent to contest NDC Ayawaso East primaries
Kwesi Arthur’s contract was a 60-40 split in favor of Ground up - Glen’s lawyer explains
Entertainment
23.01.2026
Kwesi Arthur’s contract was a 60-40 split in favor of Ground up - Glen’s lawyer explains
I was fulfilled to play in the Premier League - Asamoah Gyan reveals
Sports
23.01.2026
I was fulfilled to play in the Premier League - Asamoah Gyan reveals
'Supersubs' at the world cup you may not know about
Sports
23.01.2026
'Supersubs' at the world cup you may not know about
Ghana to integrate Twi, Ewe, Dagbani and Hausa into AI-powered education tools
News
23.01.2026
Ghana to integrate Twi, Ewe, Dagbani and Hausa into AI-powered education tools