Ghana Players Abroad: Semenyo stars for City, Issahaku scores; how other players performed

Ghana players abroad impressed as Antoine Semenyo starred in the EPL, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku scored in the Championship, and Ekuban shone in Serie A.

Ghanaian players plying their trade abroad delivered notable performances across Europe over the weekend, with Antoine Semenyo impressing in the English Premier League, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku finding the net in the Championship, and others making solid contributions in Italy.

In England, Antoine Semenyo enjoyed a standout outing as Manchester City secured their first Premier League victory of 2026 with a convincing 2–0 win over Wolves.

The result helped City respond positively after a difficult week that saw defeats to Manchester United and Bodo/Glimt, cutting the gap on league leaders Arsenal to four points.

City made a fast start, taking the lead in the sixth minute when Omar Marmoush stretched to convert Matheus Nunes’ cross.

Semenyo was heavily involved throughout the contest and came close to doubling the advantage midway through the first half, cutting inside from the left before rattling the right post.

Moments later, Wolves appealed for a penalty following a potential handball by Yerson Mosquera, but the referee—after consulting VAR—ruled that the defender’s arm was in a natural position.

Semenyo eventually sealed the points in first-half stoppage time, calmly curling a low effort from the edge of the box beyond José Sá to register his maiden Premier League goal for City.

Antoine Semenyo’s first Manchester City Premier League goal 🇬🇭💙pic.twitter.com/x7KgJETZGB — Goals Side (@goalsside) January 24, 2026

In the English Championship, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku was on target for Leicester City, although his goal was not enough to prevent a 2–1 home defeat to Oxford United at the King Power Stadium.

The Ghana international featured for the entire match and emerged as one of Leicester’s brightest performers, showcasing his energy and attacking intent despite the disappointing result.

Meanwhile in Italy, Ghanaian forward Caleb Ekuban made a positive impact in Serie A following his return from a thigh injury.

Although limited to a brief appearance, he marked his contribution with an excellent finish in the 78th minute, scoring with his back to goal.

Ekuban has now recorded two goals and one assist in 17 league appearances this season, despite starting only three matches.

While not yet a guaranteed starter, his recent form could increase competition for attacking places, applying pressure on teammates Vitinha, Jeff Ekhator, and Lorenzo Colombo as the season progresses.

Eski Trabzonsporlu Ekuban'dan harika gol🔥 pic.twitter.com/teVMQhLVi7 — Tivibu Spor (@tivibuspor) January 25, 2026