Discover the 10 deadliest soccer stadium shootings, including Mexico’s 2026 massacre, and how gun violence has shocked fans and football communities worldwide.

Soccer, often called the beautiful game, unites millions of players and fans across cultures and continents. But in rare, horrific moments, that same stadium environment meant for celebration and community has been marred by deadly gun violence.

While mass shootings inside professional stadiums during major matches are extremely rare, several brutal incidents at or near soccer fields illustrate how gunfire has intersected with football culture, often as a symptom of broader crime, political conflict, or gang rivalry.

This overview highlights ten of the deadliest stadium-related incidents worldwide, where shootings or disasters led to fatalities and widespread harm. Each case provides details on the event, its causes, and its broader impact on sports safety and crowd management practices.

10 deadliest stadium shootings and disasters in history

1. 2026 Salamanca Stadium Shooting — Mexico

People’s items left behind cover the ground at a soccer field the day after gunmen opened fire, killing and wounding people, in Salamanca, Mexico, Monday, Jan. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Mario Armas)

On January 25, 2026, a mass shooting occurred at an amateur football stadium in Salamanca, Guanajuato. Shortly after a match concluded, armed assailants in vehicles opened fire on players and spectators, killing 11 people and injuring 12 others. Reports indicate over 100 shots were fired indiscriminately, affecting men, women, and children.

The attack is believed to be connected to gang-related violence in a region already experiencing elevated homicide rates. Authorities have launched investigations and sought federal support to enhance security and public safety.

This tragedy underscores how criminal violence can intersect with public sporting events, putting communities at heightened risk. It has prompted calls for improved stadium security measures and comprehensive violence-prevention strategies.

2. Accra Sports Stadium Disaster — Ghana (2001)

Accra Sports Stadium Disaster

On May 9, 2001, a football match between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko at Accra Sports Stadium descended into chaos. Police fired tear gas into the stands in response to fan unrest, triggering panic and a stampede toward the stadium’s limited exits. The disaster claimed 126 lives and injured hundreds.

Investigations cited inadequate stadium design, particularly locked exits, and a poorly managed police response as contributing factors. The tragedy led to reforms emphasising crowd-management training, emergency response protocols, and structural improvements in stadium infrastructure.

3. Estadio Nacional Disaster — Peru (1964)

Estadio Nacional Disaster — Peru (1964) | Creator: Peruvian Institute of Sport

On May 24, 1964, at Lima’s Estadio Nacional, a World Cup qualifying match sparked unrest after fans protested a controversial referee decision. Police deployed tear gas into the stands, causing a panic-induced stampede down enclosed stairways. An official death toll of 328 makes this one of the deadliest stadium disasters in history.

Most victims died from asphyxiation or internal injuries due to overcrowded exits. The event highlighted the dangers of insufficient emergency planning and aggressive crowd control, prompting reforms in stadium safety practices globally.

4. Port Said Stadium Riot — Egypt (2012)

Port Said Stadium Riot — Egypt (2012) | Photo via BBC

The Port Said Stadium riot on February 1, 2012, during a match between Al-Masry and Al-Ahly, escalated into a deadly confrontation. Violence erupted both on the pitch and in the stands, resulting in at least 73 deaths and hundreds of injuries.

Security failures, insufficient fan segregation, and underlying social tensions contributed to the scale of the disaster. The incident prompted national discussions on fan violence, stadium policing, and measures to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

5. Kanjuruhan Stadium Disaster — Indonesia (2022)

Kanjuruhan Stadium Disaster — Indonesia (2022) | Photo via Rueters

On October 1, 2022, a match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya at Kanjuruhan Stadium ended in disaster when fans invaded the pitch. Police attempted to control the crowd with tear gas, sparking a deadly crush at stadium exits. At least 131 fans lost their lives, and many more were injured.

The disaster drew international scrutiny, leading FIFA to recommend bans on tear gas in stadiums and prompting calls for improved crowd management and emergency response measures in sports venues worldwide.

6. Ellis Park Stadium Crush — South Africa (2001)

6. Ellis Park Stadium Crush — South Africa (2001) | Photo via Danie Coetzer

On April 11, 2001, during the Soweto Derby in Johannesburg, Ellis Park Stadium exceeded its official capacity, causing crowd congestion. Police deployed tear gas to control the advancing crowd, which inadvertently caused a deadly crush, killing 43 spectators.

This tragedy highlighted the dangers of overcrowding combined with reactive crowd-control methods, emphasising the importance of proper ticketing, crowd monitoring, and controlled access to stadiums.

7. Estadio Doroteo Guamuch Flores Disaster — Guatemala (1996)

Accidente en el Estadio Nacional de Guatemala. Foto: Archivo

Overcrowding at a World Cup qualifying match in Guatemala City on October 16, 1996, led to a deadly human crush in the stadium’s general south sector. The crowd exceeded capacity due to counterfeit tickets and excessive attendance. More than 80 spectators died, and over 140 were injured before the match was halted.

The disaster prompted reforms in stadium entry policies, stronger enforcement of capacity limits, and measures to combat ticket fraud, reinforcing the critical need for crowd management and regulated stadium access.

8. Bradford City Stadium Fire — England (1985)

Fire engulfs a stand during a Bradford City FC home game on May 11, 1985.Credit: Richard R. Handley / Alamy

On May 11, 1985, a fire engulfed a wooden stand at Valley Parade, home to Bradford City AFC, during a league match. The blaze spread rapidly, resulting in 56 deaths and hundreds of injuries.

This tragedy led to sweeping reforms in stadium construction, including the phased elimination of wooden terraces, improved fire safety measures, and stricter building regulations for sports venues in the United Kingdom.

9. Hillsborough Disaster — England (1989)

Rex Features Image caption, Nottingham Forest fans occupied the Spion Kop, opposite the Leppings Lane end where the lethal crush occurred on 15 April 1989

On April 15, 1989, overcrowding in a standing terrace at Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield during an FA Cup semi-final caused a catastrophic crush. Ninety-seven spectators died, primarily due to compressive asphyxia.

The disaster became a pivotal moment in sports safety history. The subsequent Taylor Report mandated all-seater stadiums in top-flight English football and introduced strict crowd-control measures, fundamentally transforming stadium management practices.

10. Autzen Stadium Shooting — United States (1984)

Autzen Stadium Shooting — United States (1984)

While not part of large-scale crowd disasters, the 1984 Autzen Stadium shooting represents a rare example of a stadium-targeted shooting. On November 12, 1984, a gunman opened fire near the stadium in Eugene, Oregon, killing a University of Oregon athlete and injuring another person. Two fatalities, including the perpetrator, were recorded.