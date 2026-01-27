10 Popular Football Players Who Own Football Clubs and Make Money Off the Pitch

Discover 10 notable football players who own clubs, including David Beckham, Ronaldo Nazário, and Mbappé, and how they’re shaping football beyond the pitch.

Footballers are no longer defined solely by what they achieve on the pitch. In the modern game, elite players are increasingly transitioning into ownership roles, using their wealth, experience, and global influence to shape football from the boardroom.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As salaries, endorsements, and commercial opportunities continue to grow, many players—both active and retired—are investing in clubs across Europe, the Americas, and beyond. This growing trend reflects a new era where footballers become long-term stakeholders in the sport’s future.

Below are 10 notable football players who own or hold significant stakes in football clubs, and how their involvement is reshaping modern football.

10 notable football players who own or hold significant stakes in football clubs

Advertisement

Advertisement

1. David Beckham

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham gives the thumbs up before a Leagues Cup soccer match Adam Grinwis, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. A four-part Netflix series, “Beckham” explores... (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

David Beckham is widely regarded as the pioneer of player ownership in modern football. The former England captain co-founded Inter Miami CF in Major League Soccer, securing the franchise through a clause in his LA Galaxy contract.

Since the club’s launch in 2020, Beckham has transformed Inter Miami into a global brand, highlighted by the historic signing of Lionel Messi. Beyond the United States, Beckham is also a co-owner of Salford City in England, alongside former Manchester United teammates. His ownership journey has become a blueprint for footballers entering the business side of the sport.

Advertisement

Advertisement

2. Ronaldo Nazário

Ronaldo Nazário

Brazilian icon Ronaldo Nazário has taken one of the most ambitious routes into ownership. In 2018, he acquired a controlling stake in Spanish side Real Valladolid before later focusing on Brazil. In 2021, Ronaldo purchased a majority stake in Cruzeiro, the club where his professional career began.

Facing severe financial difficulties at the time, Cruzeiro benefited from Ronaldo’s restructuring efforts, administrative reforms, and renewed sporting vision. His ownership reflects a strong emotional connection to his roots combined with business pragmatism.

Advertisement

Advertisement

3. Gerard Piqué

Spain's Gerard Pique will come face to face with Italy's Alessandro Florenzi in World Cup qualifying

Former Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué entered club ownership while still an active player. Through his investment company, Kosmos Holding, Piqué acquired FC Andorra in 2018. Competing in Spain’s football system, the club rose rapidly through the divisions under his leadership, reaching the Segunda División.

Piqué invested heavily in infrastructure, professional management, and digital engagement, positioning FC Andorra as a modern, forward-thinking football project.

4. Didier Drogba

Didier Drogba | Getty Images

Chelsea and Ivory Coast legend Didier Drogba became a trailblazer when he joined Phoenix Rising FC as both a player and co-owner in 2017. Although his playing stint was brief, Drogba maintained his ownership role and helped elevate the club’s profile in the United States.

His involvement brought international attention to Phoenix Rising and reinforced the growing appeal of American football projects for former global stars.

READ THIS: 10 most profitable businesses to start in 2025

5. Zlatan Ibrahimović

Advertisement

Advertisement

3. Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Helena Seger

Swedish superstar Zlatan Ibrahimović acquired a minority stake in Hammarby IF, one of Sweden’s top clubs, in 2019. While his investment sparked controversy due to his historical ties to rival Malmö FF, it underscored his commitment to contributing to Swedish football’s development. Zlatan’s ownership is largely strategic, combining brand value with long-term football growth objectives.

6. Cesc Fàbregas

Cesc Fabregas

Former Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder Cesc Fàbregas followed a more organic path into ownership. After joining Como 1907 as a player, Fàbregas became a shareholder and later took on a coaching role.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His football intelligence and leadership contributed to Como’s rise back to Serie A, making his transition from player to owner-administrator one of the most successful examples in recent years.

7. Kylian Mbappe

Wenger target: Monaco's 18-year-old French forward Kylian Mbappe

In a rare move for an active superstar, Kylian Mbappé became a major shareholder in SM Caen, a French Ligue 2 club closely tied to his early development. The investment made Mbappé one of the youngest active players to own a professional football team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His move reflects a new generation of footballers who view ownership not as a post-retirement pursuit but as part of long-term career planning.

8. Luka Modrić

Real Madrid's Croatian midfielder Luka Modric kisses the trophy after receiving the 2018 Men's Ballon d'Or

READ MORE: 10 strongest militaries in the world in 2025

Real Madrid and Croatia legend Luka Modrić joined the ownership group at Swansea City as a minority investor. Although his stake is not controlling, Modrić brings football expertise, leadership insight, and international prestige to the Championship club. His involvement highlights how elite players can add value beyond finances alone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

9. Héctor Bellerín

Arsenal's Spanish defender Hector Bellerin has been an ever-present in Arsenal's strong start to the Premier League season

Spanish full-back Héctor Bellerín took a distinctive approach to ownership by becoming a significant shareholder in Forest Green Rovers, England’s eco-friendly football club. Known for its commitment to sustainability, vegan operations, and environmental activism, the club aligns closely with Bellerín’s personal values. His investment shows how football ownership can also serve social and environmental causes.

10. César Azpilicueta

Chelsea's Spanish defender Cesar Azpilicueta signed from French side Marseille in 2012 and was a pivotal member of the team that won the 2015 league title

Advertisement

Advertisement