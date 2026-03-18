Shatta Wale opts out of the 2026 TGMAs despite reconciliation with Charterhouse

Shatta Wale will not feature in the 2026 TGMA nominations by choice, despite being eligible and maintaining a positive relationship with Charterhouse

Despite the lifting of his ban and a notable partnership with Charterhouse that Shatta Wale was ready to return to the race for the TGMAs.

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However, fans were quick to notice his absence from the 2026 nominations, despite the release of several hit tracks over the past year.

In an interview with Nana Romeo on Okay FM, TGMA spokesperson Robert Klah clarified that Shatta Wale’s omission was a strategic choice made by his management rather than a deliberate exclusion by the organisers.

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He noted that the dancehall star has been eligible for the awards since 12 February 2021, when his ban, imposed in May 2019 following an on-stage altercation with Stonebwoy at the 20th edition of the awards, was lifted.

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Klah explained;

Ever since the ban was lifted, he could be part of the scheme, but I think, from his camp, they clearly said they are okay not participating in the scheme

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The statement is particularly significant given Shatta Wale’s apparently cordial relationship with Charterhouse. Klah revealed that the musician had attended meetings with the organisers both before and after his birthday, reflecting a cooperative and respectful working dynamic.

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