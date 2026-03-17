Gyakie reminds fans she’s the only female Artiste with a debut Album in Ghana’s Apple Music Top Albums

Ghanaian artiste Gyakie has stirred conversation on social media with a cryptic message about her recent album "After Midnight" reminding the public that she is the only female artiste to have an album in the Apple Music Top Album charts in Ghana.

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She wrote:

READ MORE: Medikal declares himself 2026 TGMA Artiste of the Year

the only album by a female that went number 1 in the country btw. i say make I remind una

The post has generated mixed reactions online. While some fans see it as a subtle critique of the industry, others interpret it as a confident reminder of her achievements and influence.

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Although Gyakie did not directly reference awards or nominations in her post, the tone has fueled speculation about possible dissatisfaction with industry recognition or broader commentary on how female artistes are acknowledged.

Despite the cryptic message, Gyakie’s accomplishments continue to position her as one of Ghana’s leading musical talents, with her work resonating strongly across the local and international music scene.

the only album by a female that went number 1 in the country btw. i say make I remind una — After Midnight (@Gyakie_) March 16, 2026

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