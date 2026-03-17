10 countries currently led by women as presidents or prime ministers(2026)

“From Barbados to Iceland, women leaders are making impact—but they still govern fewer than 7% of countries globally.”

Despite gradual progress in gender representation, women remain a minority in top political leadership worldwide. According to the Pew Research Center, only 13 out of 193 member states of the United Nations currently have a woman serving as head of government, roughly 6.7 per cent globally

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Here is a closer look at some of the longest-serving women currently leading governments across the globe:

1. Mia Mottley — 7.8 years

Barbados’ Prime Minister, Mia Mottley, tops the list as the longest-serving female head of government. Since taking office, she has gained international recognition for her leadership, particularly on climate advocacy and economic reform.

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Mia Mottley

2. Mette Frederiksen — 6.7 years

Denmark’s Mette Frederiksen has maintained a strong presence in European politics, steering her country through key social and economic policies during her tenure.

Mette Frederiksen

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3. Hilda Heine — 6.1 years

Hilda Heine, President of the Marshall Islands, remains a prominent voice on climate change, representing one of the nations most vulnerable to rising sea levels.

Hilda Heine

4. Kamla Persad-Bissessar — 6.1 years

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Kamla Persad-Bissessar continues to be a major political figure in Trinidad and Tobago, with years of leadership experience shaping her country’s governance.

Kamla Persad-Bissessar

5. Samia Suluhu Hassan — 5.0 years

Samia Suluhu Hassan made history as Tanzania’s first female president and has since focused on economic recovery and political reconciliation.

Samia Suluhu Hassan

6. Giorgia Meloni — 3.4 years

Italy’s Giorgia Meloni has emerged as one of Europe’s most prominent leaders, navigating complex political dynamics at home and within the European Union.

Giorgia Meloni

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7. Borjana Krišto — 3.1 years

Borjana Krišto plays a key role in Bosnia and Herzegovina’s governance, leading efforts within a complex multi-ethnic political system.

Borjana Krišto

8. Evika Siliņa — 2.5 years

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Latvia’s Evika Siliņa is among the newer leaders in Europe, focusing on national security and economic stability.

Evika Siliņa

9. Claudia Sheinbaum — 1.4 years

Claudia Sheinbaum, Mexico’s first female president, represents a historic shift in leadership in Latin America’s second-largest economy.

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Claudia Sheinbaum

10. Kristrún Frostadóttir — 1.2 years

Kristrún Frostadóttir is one of the newest additions to the list, leading Iceland with a focus on economic reform and social welfare.

Kristrún Frostadóttir

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