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10 countries currently led by women as presidents or prime ministers(2026)
Despite gradual progress in gender representation, women remain a minority in top political leadership worldwide. According to the Pew Research Center, only 13 out of 193 member states of the United Nations currently have a woman serving as head of government, roughly 6.7 per cent globally
Here is a closer look at some of the longest-serving women currently leading governments across the globe:
1. Mia Mottley — 7.8 years
Barbados’ Prime Minister, Mia Mottley, tops the list as the longest-serving female head of government. Since taking office, she has gained international recognition for her leadership, particularly on climate advocacy and economic reform.
2. Mette Frederiksen — 6.7 years
Denmark’s Mette Frederiksen has maintained a strong presence in European politics, steering her country through key social and economic policies during her tenure.
3. Hilda Heine — 6.1 years
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Hilda Heine, President of the Marshall Islands, remains a prominent voice on climate change, representing one of the nations most vulnerable to rising sea levels.
4. Kamla Persad-Bissessar — 6.1 years
Kamla Persad-Bissessar continues to be a major political figure in Trinidad and Tobago, with years of leadership experience shaping her country’s governance.
5. Samia Suluhu Hassan — 5.0 years
Samia Suluhu Hassan made history as Tanzania’s first female president and has since focused on economic recovery and political reconciliation.
6. Giorgia Meloni — 3.4 years
Italy’s Giorgia Meloni has emerged as one of Europe’s most prominent leaders, navigating complex political dynamics at home and within the European Union.
7. Borjana Krišto — 3.1 years
Borjana Krišto plays a key role in Bosnia and Herzegovina’s governance, leading efforts within a complex multi-ethnic political system.
8. Evika Siliņa — 2.5 years
Latvia’s Evika Siliņa is among the newer leaders in Europe, focusing on national security and economic stability.
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9. Claudia Sheinbaum — 1.4 years
Claudia Sheinbaum, Mexico’s first female president, represents a historic shift in leadership in Latin America’s second-largest economy.
10. Kristrún Frostadóttir — 1.2 years
Kristrún Frostadóttir is one of the newest additions to the list, leading Iceland with a focus on economic reform and social welfare.
Despite these milestones, the data underscores a persistent gender gap in political leadership globally, highlighting the slow pace of progress towards equal representation at the highest levels of government.
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