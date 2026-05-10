Black Sherif and Medikal go head-to-head at TGMA 27, with streaming numbers giving Black Sherif a clear edge in the Artiste of the Year race.

Black Sherif and Medikal go head-to-head at TGMA 27, with streaming numbers giving Black Sherif a clear edge in the Artiste of the Year race.

27th TGMA : Medikal wins 'Best Hiplife/HipHop Artiste' of the year

Medikal Best Hiplife/HipHop Artiste at the 2026 Telecel Ghana Music Awards, beating Black Sherif, Medikal, Kweku Smoke and other top nominees.

Mediak has won the Best Hiplife/HipHop Artiste award at the 27th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

He defeated strong contenders including Black Sherif, Medikal, Kweku Smoke, Ko-Jo Cue and O’Kenneth.

The star-studded event is ongoing at the Grand Arena under the theme “A Touch of Glitter.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mediakal won the Best Hiplife/HipHop Artiste award at the 27th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

The awards ceremony is currently underway at the Grand Arena at the Accra International Conference Centre today, Saturday, 9 May 2026.

This year’s nominees in the category included Black Sherif, Sarkodie,Medikal, Kweku Smoke, Ko-Jo Cue, and O’Kenneth.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier in March 2026, the Ghana Music Awards Academy Board announced nominees across major categories including Artiste of the Year, Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artiste.

The Artiste of the Year category remains one of the most competitive, featuring Black Sherif, Medikal, Stonebwoy, Wendy Shay, Sarkodie, and Diana Hamilton.

Top performers for the night include Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Black Sherif, Gyakie, Kweku Smoke, MOLIY, Wendy Shay, Medikal, Piesie Esther, and Diana Hamilton.