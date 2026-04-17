Charterhouse faces venue challenges for the Telecel Ghana Music Awards 2026 following the unavailability of the Grand Arena.

Charterhouse faces venue challenges for the Telecel Ghana Music Awards 2026 following the unavailability of the Grand Arena.

Charterhouse yet to secure venue for TGMA 2026 weeks to event

Charterhouse is still searching for a venue for the Telecel Ghana Music Awards 2026 after losing access to the Grand Arena, with the ceremony scheduled for 9 May.

Charterhouse is yet to secure a venue for the Telecel Ghana Music Awards 2026, with less than a month to the event.

The Grand Arena is no longer available after landowners requested the space, amid renovation plans.

Despite the setback, organisers say preparations are ongoing and the awards will still take place on 9 May 2026.

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Event organisers Charterhouse are still searching for a venue for this year’s Telecel Ghana Music Awards, with less than a month to the ceremony.

Robert Klah, Head of Public Events and Communications at Charterhouse, disclosed that the Grand Arena, which has hosted the awards in recent years, is no longer available.

Speaking in an interview with Doreen Avio on Hitz FM, Klah explained that the landowners have requested that the premises be vacated, leaving organisers without access to the facility.

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Charterhouse faces venue challenges for the Telecel Ghana Music Awards 2026 following the unavailability of the Grand Arena.

He said;

The only thing left now is the venue. Unfortunately, the Grand Arena is not available. From what I understand, the owners of the land want their property back, so we no longer have access and must find an alternative venue

The 4,500-capacity Grand Arena, situated within the Accra International Conference Centre, has been a central location for the awards in recent years. Its unavailability coincides with plans by John Dramani Mahama to undertake a major renovation of the conference centre.

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Despite the setback, Klah assured the public that preparations are ongoing and that the organisers remain committed to delivering a successful event.