Fameye speaks about his strained relationship with Shatta Wale and his hopes to collaborate again.

Fameye speaks about his strained relationship with Shatta Wale and his hopes to collaborate again.

Fameye says Shatta Wale is ignoring him, and he doesn’t know why

Fameye has revealed a breakdown in his relationship with Shatta Wale, saying his efforts to reconnect and secure a collaboration have been met with silence.

Fameye says his once close relationship with Shatta Wale has broken down, with the latter no longer responding to his messages

He suspects he may have unknowingly offended Shatta Wale but insists he had no bad intentions.

Despite the rift, Fameye still respects him and hopes to reconcile and collaborate in the future.

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Highlife artiste Fameye has opened up about a strained relationship with dancehall star Shatta Wale, revealing that efforts to reconnect and collaborate have so far been unsuccessful.

Speaking on Joy Prime’s PrimeTime, Fameye disclosed that he and Shatta Wale once shared a close bond, frequently communicating and even planning joint music projects. However, he said that relationship has unexpectedly deteriorated, with communication now completely broken.

He admitted;

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Fameye speaks about his strained relationship with Shatta Wale and his hopes to collaborate again.

The singer suggested that he may have unknowingly offended the SM boss, although he insists he has no recollection of doing anything deliberately wrong.

He explained;

I don’t know if I said something somewhere that didn’t sit well with him. As far as I know, I’m a very genuine person, I always act with good intentions, so if I did anything, it certainly wasn’t meant in a bad way

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Fameye further revealed that their once frequent communication has ceased, noting that his messages now go unanswered.

He said;

Fameye speaks about his strained relationship with Shatta Wale and his hopes to collaborate again.

We used to talk almost every day, but now he doesn’t even respond to my messages

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Despite the apparent tension, the artiste spoke highly of Shatta Wale, describing him as both a talented musician and a valued friend. He also expressed a strong desire to mend the relationship and eventually collaborate again.

He added;

I just want him to know that I respect and appreciate him. I enjoy his music and his personality. It’s not only about getting a verse, I genuinely value him as someone I would love to work closely with again