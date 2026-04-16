I’m one of Ghana’s best performers - Epixode

Epixode says his performances blend music, art, and visuals to create a unique experience for fans.

Epixode says his performances blend music, art, and visuals to create a unique experience for fans.

Epixode says his background in the arts and years of experience have made him one of Ghana’s top performers, offering fans a complete artistic experience beyond music.

Epixode says he is among Ghana’s best performers, crediting his stagecraft to years of experience and his background in the arts.

He explains that his shows go beyond music, combining Ragga, Afrobeats, visuals, and carefully designed costumes to create a full artistic experience.

The artiste revealed his passion for art began in childhood and continues to influence his music, shaping his creativity and performance style.

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Ghanaian dancehall artiste Epixode has asserted his place among the country’s top live performers, attributing his stage presence to years of experience and a strong foundation in the arts.

In an interview with Kafui Dey on 13 April 2026, the musician explained that his performances are designed to deliver more than just music, offering audiences a complete artistic experience.

He stated;

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Epixode says his performances blend music, art, and visuals to create a unique experience for fans.

I’m proud to say I’m one of the best performers in Ghana. It’s not just something I say, it’s based on what I’ve consistently delivered on stage over the years

Epixode noted that his background in visual arts has played a crucial role in shaping his creative direction and performance style.

He explained;

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My background in the arts influences every concept I bring to the stage. When you attend an Epixode concert, you’ll experience a blend of Ragga, Afrobeats and artistic expression. It’s not only about listening to the music, you’ll actually see it come to life

He added that even elements such as his costumes are deliberately curated to enhance the overall experience for fans.

He said;

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Even the costume alone is part of the experience. I see myself as a complete brand, almost like a record label on my own

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Reflecting on his early beginnings, the artiste shared how his passion for art was sparked during his school years through an unexpected encounter.

He recounted;

When I was younger, my mother was often travelling, so my aunt used to take me to school. One day, I met a boy who could draw almost anything. He taught me how to sketch, and that’s how my interest in art began

Despite not coming from an artistic family, Epixode said his curiosity pushed him to pursue the discipline further in school.

He disclosed;

No one in my family was into drawing, but I kept practising out of curiosity, and eventually decided to study art

He concluded by emphasising the close relationship between his music and artistic background, noting that both elements continue to influence each other in his creative process.