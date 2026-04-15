Shatta Wale shares a story about a mysterious encounter he believes was spiritual, claiming it happened while he was stopped at a traffic light at night.

Shatta Wale shares a story about a mysterious encounter he believes was spiritual, claiming it happened while he was stopped at a traffic light at night.

Shatta Wale opens up on alleged spiritual encounter that changed his life

Shatta Wale has recounted a strange encounter he believes was spiritual, claiming a woman delivered a message to him at a traffic light before mysteriously disappearing, an experience he says changed his outlook on life.

Shatta Wale claims he had a supernatural encounter with a woman he believes delivered a spiritual message to him while he was stopped at a traffic light at night.

He says the woman refused money he offered and insisted she had “a message” for him before mysteriously disappearing after the light turned green.

The artiste says the experience changed his outlook on life and how he treats people, especially those he considers vulnerable, sparking widespread reactions online.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Award-winning dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has shared a striking account of what he believes was a supernatural encounter, describing an unusual experience he had while driving at night.

Speaking during a TikTok live session, the SM Movement boss recounted that on his way to visit his father, he stopped at a traffic light when he encountered a woman he believed to be spiritually significant. He explained that the incident occurred late at night, and he initially thought the woman was mentally unstable.

According to him, the situation took an unexpected turn when the woman suddenly spoke to him as he waited for the light to change.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shatta Wale shares a story about a mysterious encounter he believes was spiritual, claiming it happened while he was stopped at a traffic light at night.

She reportedly said,

Do not be afraid, our support is with you

Shatta Wale further narrated that, startled by the encounter, he reached into his bag and offered her GH¢500, but she allegedly refused the money, insisting she had a different purpose for approaching him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She is said to have responded,

I didn’t come here for your money. I only came to deliver a message to you

He added that moments later, the traffic light turned green and he drove off, only to realise shortly afterwards that the woman had completely vanished from sight.

MUST READ: Kwaku Manu recounts being detained and denied entry at Amsterdam Airport over missing travel details

The artist claimed the experience left a lasting impression on him, changing his outlook on how he treats vulnerable individuals. He also suggested that the encounter was not the first of its kind, recalling a spiritual warning he believes he once received during his earlier days performing under the name Bandana.

Advertisement

Advertisement