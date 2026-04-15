Shatta Wale opens up on alleged spiritual encounter that changed his life
Shatta Wale claims he had a supernatural encounter with a woman he believes delivered a spiritual message to him while he was stopped at a traffic light at night.
He says the woman refused money he offered and insisted she had “a message” for him before mysteriously disappearing after the light turned green.
The artiste says the experience changed his outlook on life and how he treats people, especially those he considers vulnerable, sparking widespread reactions online.
Award-winning dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has shared a striking account of what he believes was a supernatural encounter, describing an unusual experience he had while driving at night.
Speaking during a TikTok live session, the SM Movement boss recounted that on his way to visit his father, he stopped at a traffic light when he encountered a woman he believed to be spiritually significant. He explained that the incident occurred late at night, and he initially thought the woman was mentally unstable.
According to him, the situation took an unexpected turn when the woman suddenly spoke to him as he waited for the light to change.
She reportedly said,
Do not be afraid, our support is with you
Shatta Wale further narrated that, startled by the encounter, he reached into his bag and offered her GH¢500, but she allegedly refused the money, insisting she had a different purpose for approaching him.
She is said to have responded,
I didn’t come here for your money. I only came to deliver a message to you
He added that moments later, the traffic light turned green and he drove off, only to realise shortly afterwards that the woman had completely vanished from sight.
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The artist claimed the experience left a lasting impression on him, changing his outlook on how he treats vulnerable individuals. He also suggested that the encounter was not the first of its kind, recalling a spiritual warning he believes he once received during his earlier days performing under the name Bandana.
Shatta Wale’s account has since sparked widespread reactions across social media, with fans debating the nature of his experience.