Ghana partners Morocco to boost sports infrastructure and develop young talent

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Ghana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, has disclosed that the country is partnering with Morocco to strengthen sports infrastructure and drive development in the sector.

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Speaking during an engagement with a Moroccan delegation, Honourable Ablakwa praised the North African nation for setting a high standard in hosting major sporting events across the continent.

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“We are also collaborating when it comes to sports because Morocco has become a hub for sporting activities in Africa. They just successfully hosted the African Games [AFCON],” Ablakwa said.

He added, “They have invested tremendously in sporting infrastructure, and we are working with them to also improve our facilities and nurture our young talents. Our cooperation with Morocco is becoming very broad, very deep, and very wide.”

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Morocco has received widespread recognition for successfully hosting the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations and the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, with its modern stadiums and advanced sporting infrastructure earning global acclaim.