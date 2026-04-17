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Ghana partners Morocco to boost sports infrastructure and develop young talent

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 06:00 - 17 April 2026
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa
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Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Ghana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, has disclosed that the country is partnering with Morocco to strengthen sports infrastructure and drive development in the sector.

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Speaking during an engagement with a Moroccan delegation, Honourable Ablakwa praised the North African nation for setting a high standard in hosting major sporting events across the continent.

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“We are also collaborating when it comes to sports because Morocco has become a hub for sporting activities in Africa. They just successfully hosted the African Games [AFCON],” Ablakwa said.

He added, “They have invested tremendously in sporting infrastructure, and we are working with them to also improve our facilities and nurture our young talents. Our cooperation with Morocco is becoming very broad, very deep, and very wide.”

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READ ALSO: Ghanaian fans face GHS1,000 shuttle cost for 2026 FIFA World Cup clash vs England

Morocco has received widespread recognition for successfully hosting the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations and the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, with its modern stadiums and advanced sporting infrastructure earning global acclaim.

Ghana is seeking to leverage this collaboration to upgrade its stadiums and training facilities, with the broader goal of strengthening its football ecosystem for both men and women, including the Black Queens, who secured a bronze medal at the 2024 Women’s AFCON.

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