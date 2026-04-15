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Ghanaian fans face GHS1,000 shuttle cost for 2026 FIFA World Cup clash vs England

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 18:04 - 15 April 2026
Ghana Football fans via AP
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Ghanaian fans intending to follow the Black Stars during the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States should prepare for significant transportation expenses, particularly for the Group L fixture against the England national football team.

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The Black Stars are scheduled to face England on June 23, 2026, in their second group-stage match at Gillette Stadium, a venue that will be temporarily branded as “Boston Stadium” for the tournament.

In anticipation of large crowds, organisers have introduced a coordinated matchday transport system. However, the cost has already sparked concern among travelling supporters.

MUST READ: Asante Kotoko apologise to fans amid poor form and delay in head coach appointment

The Boston World Cup Host Committee has announced the “Boston Stadium Express", a dedicated shuttle service priced at $95 (approximately GHS1,000) per person for a round trip.

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Notably, the fare is fixed, with no concessions available for children, elderly passengers, or individuals requiring accessibility support.

The service will be operated in partnership with Yankee Line and is expected to accommodate up to 10,000 fans per match.

Pick-up locations will be spread across the Greater Boston area, including key transport hubs and selected hotels.

READ ALSO: Ekitike to miss 2026 World Cup after rapturing Achilles during PSG clash

Shuttle operations will commence three hours before kick-off, with return journeys scheduled to depart roughly 30 minutes after the final whistle.

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Officials have also warned fans to anticipate extensive road closures and traffic restrictions around the stadium, as authorities prepare for heavy congestion throughout the tournament period.

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