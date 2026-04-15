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Asante Kotoko apologise to fans amid poor form and delay in head coach appointment

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 07:45 - 15 April 2026
Asante Kotoko Sporting Club Logo [Asante Kotoko]
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The board and management of Asante Kotoko have formally apologised to supporters following growing concerns over the club’s recent poor performances and the ongoing absence of a substantive head coach.

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In an official statement signed by Communications Director Sarfo Duku, the club admitted that current results have not met the high standards historically associated with the Kumasi-based side.

“The board and management… acknowledge the concerns raised by our supporters regarding the absence of a substantive head coach and the team’s recent poor results,” the statement said, adding that they fully understand the expectations placed on the club.

Club leadership revealed that efforts are actively underway to secure a permanent head coach whose tactical philosophy aligns with the long-term vision of the team. Fans have been urged to remain patient as management carefully works through the selection process to appoint the right candidate.

The club also expressed regret over their recent underwhelming performances, assuring supporters that decisive steps are being taken to restore the team’s competitive strength and identity.

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“The future of this club remains our top priority, and we are committed to making the right choices moving forward,” the statement added, while calling for continued support for the remainder of the season.

Asante Kotoko press statement

This apology comes at a challenging time for the Porcupine Warriors, who have struggled for consistency in the ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign.

After suffering a heavy 4-0 defeat to Medeama SC last Sunday, Kotoko will now turn their attention to their Matchday 30 clash against Hohoe United before travelling to face Dreams FC in Matchday 31.

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