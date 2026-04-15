Advertisement

Ekitike to miss 2026 World Cup after rapturing Achilles during PSG clash

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 11:11 - 15 April 2026
Liverpool forward Hugo Ekitike is set to miss the 2026 World Cup after suffering a ruptured Achilles injury during a Champions League clash.
Advertisement

French forward Hugo Ekitike will miss the 2026 FIFA World Cup after suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon during UEFA Champions League clash versus PSG, dealing a major blow to both his club and national team.

Advertisement

The 23-year-old sustained the injury while playing for Liverpool FC in their quarter-final second-leg clash against Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield.

READ ALSO: IGP orders armed police escorts for Premier League clubs after deadly Berekum Chelsea attack

He was forced off the pitch on a stretcher after collapsing in the first half, clutching his Achilles as medical staff attended to him.

Ekitike escorted off the pitch in a stretcher
Advertisement

Reports cited by Reuters, confirmed that the injury is a ruptured Achilles tendon, which is an issue that typically requires several months of recovery and has effectively ruled him out of the World Cup scheduled for June to July 2026.

READ ALSO: Asante Kotoko apologise to fans amid poor form and delay in head coach appointment

The injury occurred during Liverpool’s 2-0 defeat on the night, as the English side exited the competition with a 4-0 aggregate loss. Ekitike’s will be a significant setback for France, despite France having a depth of players.

He has emerged as a key attacking option for the national team. The striker has scored 17 goals across all competitions this season following his £69 million move from Eintracht Frankfurt, underlining his importance at club level.

Advertisement

READ ALSO: Atletico Madrid eliminate Barcelona to storm into Champions League semi-finals

He had also begun to establish himself in the national team setup, earning call-ups and contributing goals during France’s World Cup qualification campaign.

Reports indicate that Achilles injuries of this nature often sideline players for between seven to nine months or longer, raising doubts about when the forward will return to action.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot described the situation as “really bad,” reflecting concerns within the club over the severity of the injury and its impact on their attacking options for the remainder of the season.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Stop eating banku and heavy food after 7pm – Pres. Mahama begs Ghanaians
News
15.04.2026
Stop eating banku and heavy food after 7pm – Pres. Mahama begs Ghanaians
High Court rules OSP lacks authority to prosecute independently, cases to be handled by Attorney-General
News
15.04.2026
High Court rules OSP lacks authority to prosecute independently, cases to be handled by Attorney-General
7 Everyday Situations in Ghana Where You Just Have to Yango It
Lifestyle
15.04.2026
7 Everyday Situations in Ghana Where You Just Have to Yango It
Ekitike to miss 2026 World Cup after rapturing Achilles during PSG clash
Sports
15.04.2026
Ekitike to miss 2026 World Cup after rapturing Achilles during PSG clash
Stonebwoy explains how a chance conversation led to a Land Cruiser V8 gift from a stranger
Entertainment
15.04.2026
Stonebwoy explains how a chance conversation led to a Land Cruiser V8 gift from a stranger
IGP orders armed police escorts for Premier League clubs after deadly Berekum Chelsea attack
Sports
15.04.2026
IGP orders armed police escorts for Premier League clubs after deadly Berekum Chelsea attack