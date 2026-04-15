Ekitike to miss 2026 World Cup after rapturing Achilles during PSG clash

Liverpool forward Hugo Ekitike is set to miss the 2026 World Cup after suffering a ruptured Achilles injury during a Champions League clash.

French forward Hugo Ekitike will miss the 2026 FIFA World Cup after suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon during UEFA Champions League clash versus PSG, dealing a major blow to both his club and national team.

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The 23-year-old sustained the injury while playing for Liverpool FC in their quarter-final second-leg clash against Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield.

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He was forced off the pitch on a stretcher after collapsing in the first half, clutching his Achilles as medical staff attended to him.

Ekitike escorted off the pitch in a stretcher

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Reports cited by Reuters, confirmed that the injury is a ruptured Achilles tendon, which is an issue that typically requires several months of recovery and has effectively ruled him out of the World Cup scheduled for June to July 2026.

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Looks bad for Ekitike for Liverpool. Could be Achilles injury that might see him out for the rest of the season. Just been stretchered off 😮‍💨. Just before the World Cup too! #ekitike #liverpool #UCL pic.twitter.com/uc4nHJzlk6 — XRPatiently Waiting (@thepatientbloke) April 14, 2026

The injury occurred during Liverpool’s 2-0 defeat on the night, as the English side exited the competition with a 4-0 aggregate loss. Ekitike’s will be a significant setback for France, despite France having a depth of players.

He has emerged as a key attacking option for the national team. The striker has scored 17 goals across all competitions this season following his £69 million move from Eintracht Frankfurt, underlining his importance at club level.

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He had also begun to establish himself in the national team setup, earning call-ups and contributing goals during France’s World Cup qualification campaign.

Reports indicate that Achilles injuries of this nature often sideline players for between seven to nine months or longer, raising doubts about when the forward will return to action.