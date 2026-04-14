Atletico Madrid eliminate Barcelona to storm into Champions League semi-finals

Atletico Madrid secured a place in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals despite a 2-1 defeat to FC Barcelona at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, progressing on aggregate after their first-leg advantage.

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Barcelona started brightly, with Lamine Yamal forcing an early save from Juan Musso before calmly finishing minutes later to give the visitors the lead. Their dominance continued as a defensive error allowed Ferran Torres to score a superb strike, bringing the tie level on aggregate.

The visitors pushed hard for a third goal, but missed chances proved costly. Atlético responded through Ademola Lookman, who finished from close range to restore their aggregate advantage and shift momentum back to the hosts.

In the second half, Atlético adopted a deeper defensive approach, frustrating Barcelona while looking dangerous on the counter. Barcelona thought they had regained control when Torres found the net again, but the effort was ruled out for offside after a VAR review.

As time ticked down, Barcelona intensified their pressure, with Yamal at the centre of most attacking moves. However, their task became even harder when Eric Garcia was sent off late on.

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