Top 10 busiest airports in Africa

O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg leads Africa's busiest airports by daily departures, followed by Cairo, Addis Ababa, Lagos and Nairobi, according to FlightsFrom data.

South Africa's O.R. Tambo International Airport remains Africa's busiest airport by scheduled departures, handling about 242 flights per day.

The ranking is according to data from FlightFrom

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Africa's aviation sector continues to expand, with major hubs in Southern, North, East and West Africa serving as key gateways for business, tourism and international travel.

According to data compiled by FlightsFrom, the ranking is based on the average number of scheduled passenger flight departures per day, providing a snapshot of the continent's busiest airports by flight activity rather than passenger numbers.

1. O.R. Tambo International Airport (Johannesburg, South Africa) – 240 flights daily

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O.R. Tambo International Airport (Johannesburg, South Africa)

South Africa's O.R. Tambo International Airport remains Africa's busiest airport by scheduled departures, handling about 240 flights per day. Located in Johannesburg, the airport serves as a major hub for Southern Africa and connects passengers to dozens of destinations across Africa and beyond.

2. Cairo International Airport (Cairo, Egypt) – 216 flights daily

Cairo International Airport (Cairo, Egypt)

Cairo International Airport ranks second on the continent with an average of 216 daily departures. As Egypt's largest airport, it serves as a critical gateway linking Africa, the Middle East, Europe and Asia.

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3. Addis Ababa Bole International Airport (Addis Ababa, Ethiopia) – 191 flights daily

Addis Ababa Bole International Airport (Addis Ababa, Ethiopia)

Addis Ababa Bole International Airport is Africa's third-busiest airport, recording about 191 daily departures. The airport serves as the main hub of Ethiopian Airlines, one of Africa's largest carriers, and connects more than 100 destinations worldwide.

4. Murtala Muhammed International Airport (Lagos, Nigeria) – 103 flights daily

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Murtala Muhammed International Airport (Lagos, Nigeria)

Nigeria's busiest airport, Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, handles around 103 departures daily. The airport plays a central role in West African aviation and serves as a major commercial gateway for Africa's most populous nation.

5. Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (Nairobi, Kenya) – 102 flights daily

Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (Nairobi, Kenya)

Kenya's main aviation hub, Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, records approximately 102 daily departures. The airport is a key transit point for East Africa and serves numerous regional and international destinations.

6. Cape Town International Airport (Cape Town, South Africa) – 99 flights daily

Cape Town International Airport (Cape Town, South Africa)

Cape Town International Airport ranks sixth with an average of 102 departures per day. It is South Africa's second-busiest airport and one of the continent's leading tourism gateways.

7. Mohammed V International Airport (Casablanca, Morocco) – 98 flights daily

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Mohammed V International Airport (Casablanca, Morocco)

Located in Morocco's economic capital, Mohammed V International Airport handles around 97 daily departures. The airport serves as a major hub connecting Africa with Europe, North America and the Middle East.

8. Julius Nyerere International Airport (Dar es Salaam, Tanzania) – 86 flights daily

Julius Nyerere International Airport (Dar es Salaam, Tanzania)

Tanzania's principal airport records approximately 85 scheduled departures every day. The airport is a key gateway for tourism, trade and regional travel in East Africa.

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9. Marrakesh Menara Airport (Marrakech, Morocco) – 85 flights daily

Marrakesh Menara Airport (Marrakech, Morocco)

Marrakesh Menara Airport rounds out the top nine busiest airports in Africa, with about 83 daily departures. The airport benefits from Morocco's strong tourism industry and growing international connectivity.

10. Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (Abuja, Nigeria)- 83 flights daily

Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (Abuja, Nigeria)

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Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (ABV) is an international airport serving Abuja, in the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria. It is the main airport serving the Nigerian capital city and was named after Nigeria's first President, Nnamdi Azikiwe (1904–1996).