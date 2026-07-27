'You hugged me like an obsessed woman. Aren't you tired of lying?' – Stonebwoy fires Shatta Wale

The latest exchange has reignited the long-standing feud between the two dancehall stars, sparking heated debate among fans on social media.

“The last time you saw me, you hugged me like an obsessed woman. Aren’t you tired of lying?” Stonebwoy wrote in a post on X.

Stonebwoy has broken his silence after Shatta Wale claimed he used to call him “Daddy”, dismissing the assertion as false.

Shatta Wale had claimed that Stonebwoy “used to call me daddy” while discussing their past relationship and interactions. The comment sparked reactions from fans, with many awaiting Stonebwoy’s response.

But when he started getting into the media and, you know, you have talent. ‘Oh no, you’re even better than Shatta Wale

When asked whether he would be cool if Stonebwoy comes into the studio? Shatta Wale said he has no personal issues with him but suggested that the Stonebwoy would struggle to confront him directly.