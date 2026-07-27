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'You hugged me like an obsessed woman. Aren't you tired of lying?' – Stonebwoy fires Shatta Wale

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 15:18 - 27 July 2026
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Stonebwoy has responded to Shatta Wale's claim that he once called him "Daddy", accusing the dancehall artiste of lying in a strongly worded post on X.
Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has responded to a recent claim by rival musician Shatta Wale, accusing him of being dishonest in their long-running public feud.
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  • Stonebwoy has broken his silence after Shatta Wale claimed he used to call him “Daddy”, dismissing the assertion as false.

  • “The last time you saw me, you hugged me like an obsessed woman. Aren’t you tired of lying?” Stonebwoy wrote in a post on X.

  • The latest exchange has reignited the long-standing feud between the two dancehall stars, sparking heated debate among fans on social media.

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Shatta Wale had claimed that Stonebwoy “used to call me daddy” while discussing their past relationship and interactions. The comment sparked reactions from fans, with many awaiting Stonebwoy’s response.

He stated;

But when he started getting into the media and, you know, you have talent. ‘Oh no, you’re even better than Shatta Wale

When asked whether he would be cool if Stonebwoy comes into the studio? Shatta Wale said he has no personal issues with him but suggested that the Stonebwoy would struggle to confront him directly.

I’m cool, but you know, he can’t watch me. He can’t look at you in the face? No, no, he’ll fall down, he said.

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READ MORE: 'Stonebwoy used to call me daddy'— Shatta Wale fires fresh shots at Stonebwoy (Video)

Shatta Wale explained that, his personality and confidence make him different from others.

My spirit is too big for him. You know, when you meet people that their spirit is too big, you know, and me, I’m too confident. I’m not the fake type, he added.

In a post on X, Stonebwoy dismissed Shatta Wale’s statement and suggested that the dancehall artiste was misrepresenting their history.

Stonebwoy wrote;

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The last time you saw me, you hugged me like an obsessed woman. Aren’t you tired of lying?

The response quickly gained attention online, with fans debating the latest exchange between the two artistes, whose rivalry has remained one of Ghana’s most talked-about entertainment disputes.

READ ALSO: Ghana's tallest man, Awuche, passes away weeks after Ibrahim Mahama's medical support

The two dancehall stars have had a complicated relationship over the years, marked by moments of rivalry, reconciliation and renewed disagreements. Their public exchanges often attract widespread reactions from supporters of both camps.

Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale are regarded as two of Ghana’s biggest dancehall exports, with both artistes playing significant roles in promoting Ghanaian music on the international stage.

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