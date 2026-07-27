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'Stonebwoy used to call me daddy'— Shatta Wale fires fresh shots at Stonebwoy (Video)

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 13:04 - 27 July 2026
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Prince Tagoe explains how advice from Shatta Wale and DJ Mensah shaped his decision to support Stonebwoy financially.
Shatta Wale has opened up about his past relationship with Stonebwoy, claiming the Bhim Nation boss was once close to him and called him “daddy” before fame changed their relationship. The dancehall star made the remarks on The Honest Bunch podcast.
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Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has opened up about his past relationship with Stonebwoy, claiming the award-winning musician was once close to him but now avoids him because of his success and public image.

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In a teaser from an episode of The Honest Bunch podcast, Shatta Wale said Stonebwoy was like a younger brother to him during the early stages of his career.

Stonebwoy is my boy. Stonebwoy used to be with me. He used to come to where my first room I rented, Shatta Wale said.

He used to call me daddy, you know, come to me and, you know, stuff like that.

READ ALSO: Ghana's tallest man, Awuche, passes away weeks after Ibrahim Mahama's medical support

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According to Shata Wale, Stonebwoy’s rise in the music industry changed the dynamics of their relationship, especially after comparisons between the two artistes began making headlines.

But when he started getting into the media and, you know, you have talent. ‘Oh no, you’re even better than Shatta Wale, he stated.

When asked whether he would be cool if Stonebwoy comes into the studio? Shatta Wale said he has no personal issues with him but suggested that the Stonebwoy would struggle to confront him directly.

I’m cool, but you know, he can’t watch me. He can’t look at you in the face? No, no, he’ll fall down, he said.

READ ALSO: 10 facts about Ghana's tallest man Awuche: His life, height and health struggles

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Shatta Wale explained that, his personality and confidence make him different from others.

My spirit is too big for him. You know, when you meet people that their spirit is too big, you know, and me, I’m too confident. I’m not the fake type, he added.

The dancehall star further claimed that Stonebwoy does not always stand by his words, but for him, Shatta Wale, he sticks to what he says.

But he, with things he says, he doesn’t follow it

Shatta Wale also recalled his reputation for being outspoken, insisting that he does not make empty threats.

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When we say we are coming to beat you, we are coming to beat you. We are not coming to play there and coming to ask you, ‘what is your name? he stated.

READ ALSO: Odo Broni honours Daddy Lumba with 'Forever in My Heart' tattoo (Video)

He also brought up Stonebwoy’s relationship with veteran dancehall musician Samini, claiming he feels the younger artiste has issues with him.

Sometimes when I see him, I feel bad because I feel like he hates Samini. He doesn’t want, and Samini will be bigger than him, Shatta Wale said.

The latest comments from Shatta Wale have once again sparked conversations about the long-running tension between two of Ghana’s biggest dancehall artistes.

The pair's clashes date back to Ghana's underground scene around 2014, peaking in a chaotic 2019 awards brawl with guns involved, despite failed peace talks.

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