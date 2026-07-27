Treasury bills attract GH¢12.37bn in bids, exceeding gov't target by 30.3%. Image via cbg.com.gh

Treasury bills attract GH¢12.37bn in bids, exceeding gov't target by 30.3%. Image via cbg.com.gh

The government has raised more than its target at the latest Treasury bills auction after strong investor demand pushed total bids above the amount it sought to borrow.

Treasury bills auction oversubscribed: Investors submitted GH¢12.37 billion in bids, exceeding the government's GH¢9.49 billion target by 30.3%.

364-day bill leads demand: The one-year Treasury bill attracted the highest interest, receiving GH¢8.11 billion in bids, of which GH¢7.82 billion was accepted.

Yields decline across all tenors: Interest rates fell on the 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills, while the government set a GH¢5.87 billion target for the next auction.

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Figures released by the Bank of Ghana show investors submitted GH¢12.37 billion in bids for the 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills, compared with the government's target of GH¢9.49 billion. This represents an oversubscription of about 30.3%.

The government accepted GH¢11.54 billion of the bids, leaving roughly GH¢830 million unaccepted.

Demand was highest for the 364-day Treasury bill, which attracted GH¢8.11 billion, accounting for nearly two-thirds of all bids received. Of that amount, GH¢7.82 billion was accepted.

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The 91-day bill recorded bids worth GH¢2.95 billion, with GH¢2.60 billion accepted, while investors offered GH¢1.30 billion for the 182-day bill. The government accepted GH¢1.12 billion under that instrument.

Treasury bills

The latest auction took place during the same week Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson presented the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review, underscoring continued reliance on the domestic debt market to finance government operations.

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Treasury bill yields declined across all three tenors.

The yield on the 91-day bill dropped by 11 basis points to 5.76%. The 182-day bill also fell to 7.68%, down from 7.78% at the previous auction, while the 364-day bill eased by three basis points to 12.96%.

Treasury Bills Ghana

The Bank of Ghana's auction results indicate that longer-term Treasury bills continue to attract the strongest interest from investors despite the decline in yields.

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