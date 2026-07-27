10 facts about Ghana's tallest man Awuche: His life, height and health struggles

The passing of Sulemana Abdul-Samed, widely known as Awuche, has reignited public interest in the extraordinary life of the man who became famous as Ghana's tallest man.

Awuche, born Sulemana Abdul-Samed, was widely recognised as Ghana's tallest man, standing at 7 feet 4 inches (2.24 metres) before his death.

He lived with acromegaly, a rare growth hormone disorder, which caused him to keep growing and led to severe health complications, including back pain, a curved spine and mobility challenges.

Despite his fame, Awuche lived a humble life as a farmer and mechanic, earning admiration for his resilience while battling his medical condition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Awuche died just weeks after businessman Ibrahim Mahama offered to sponsor his medical treatment, ending years of health struggles linked to a rare growth disorder. His remarkable height and inspiring story had made him one of the country's most recognisable personalities.

Here are some key facts about Awuche's life, height and health challenges.

1. He stood at an extraordinary 7 feet 4 inches

Awuche measured approximately 7 feet 4 inches (2.24 metres), making him widely recognised as the tallest man in Ghana. His towering stature drew attention both locally and internationally, with many people travelling long distances just to meet him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

2. His nickname, "Awuche", means "Let's go"

Although his real name was Sulemana Abdul-Samed, he was affectionately known as Awuche, a Hausa nickname that translates to "Let's go." The name became synonymous with his larger-than-life personality and widespread popularity.

3. He lived a modest life despite his fame

Despite becoming a viral sensation, Awuche led a simple lifestyle. He attended school and later worked as both a farmer and a mechanic, earning a living while coping with the physical demands of his condition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

4. His unusual growth began in his early twenties

Ghana's tallest man, Awuche dies

In an interview with the BBC, Awuche revealed that he started growing unusually tall at around 22 years old. He explained that he gradually became much taller than his relatives and friends, a change that eventually transformed his life.

5. He suffered from a rare medical condition

Advertisement

Advertisement

Doctors diagnosed Awuche with an endocrine disorder caused by excessive production of growth hormone. While earlier reports described his condition as gigantism, more recent medical assessments identified it as acromegaly, a disorder that can cause continuous growth and enlargement of body tissues.

6. He said he kept growing every few months

Awuche once disclosed that his body continued to change over time.

“Every three or four months I grow taller,” he said, explaining why people who had not seen him for a while were often shocked by how much he had grown.

7. His condition caused serious health complications

Beyond his extraordinary height, Awuche battled several medical challenges associated with his condition, including:

Chronic back pain and a severely curved spine

Skin and circulation problems affecting one of his legs and feet.

Difficulty finding clothes, footwear and a bed large enough to accommodate his height.

These complications significantly affected his mobility and quality of life.

8. He proudly identified with two hometowns

Advertisement

Advertisement

Awuche described himself as being from both Gambaga and Nalerigu in Ghana's North East Region. Although he grew up and lived in Gambaga, he often spoke fondly of Nalerigu, where he maintained close ties and regularly visited people he considered family.

9. He became a national sensation after a viral appearance

MUST READ: Top 10 unforgettable Daddy Lumba songs of all time

Awuche attracted widespread attention after appearing at Ghana Senior High School (GHANASCO) during the school's 65th anniversary celebrations. Videos and photographs of his towering frame quickly spread across social media, introducing his story to audiences around the world.

10. His death has sparked an outpouring of tributes

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following news of his passing, Ghanaians have taken to social media to mourn Awuche, remembering him not only for his exceptional height but also for his humility, resilience and determination despite years of health challenges.