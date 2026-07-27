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How Ghanaians feel about Mahama’s decision not to seek a third term – Poll

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 13:40 - 27 July 2026
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President John Dramani Mahama
A majority of Ghanaian voters support President John Dramani Mahama’s decision to respect the country’s constitutional two-term presidential limit, according to a new survey conducted by research firm Global InfoAnalytics.
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  • A majority of Ghanaian voters support President John Dramani Mahama’s decision to respect the two-term presidential limit, with 65% approving his stance, according to a Global InfoAnalytics poll.

  • Public opinion is more divided over calls for Mahama to contest again, with 50% opposing third-term lobbying efforts and 40% supporting them.

  • The survey covered 7,761 registered voters across Ghana’s 16 regions, with a 99% confidence level and a margin of error of ±1.5 percentage points.

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The poll, published on 27 July 2026, revealed that 65 per cent of respondents approved of Mahama’s position not to pursue another term in office, while 27 per cent disagreed and 8 per cent remained undecided.

However, public opinion appeared more divided when respondents were asked about groups encouraging the President to reconsider his decision and contest for a third term.

The survey showed that 50 per cent of voters opposed calls for Mahama to run again, while 40 per cent supported the idea, with 10 per cent indicating that they were unsure.

READ MORE: 10 facts about Ghana's tallest man Awuche: His life, height and health struggles

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According to a report, the findings suggest that while many Ghanaians support Mahama’s personal commitment to the constitutional limit, attempts by interest groups to push for another term have generated a more mixed response among voters.

The research was conducted through telephone interviews between 15 and 24 July 2026, involving 7,761 registered voters across all 16 regions of Ghana. The survey was carried out at a 99 per cent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus 1.5 percentage points.

READ MORE: Ghana's tallest man, Awuche, passes away weeks after Ibrahim Mahama's medical support

Ghana’s 1992 Constitution restricts presidents to a maximum of two four-year terms. President Mahama has repeatedly stated that he intends to respect this provision, describing adherence to constitutional rules as essential to protecting democratic values and strengthening state institutions.

The latest survey indicates that his position has received significant support from voters, although some groups continue to advocate for him to seek another term.

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