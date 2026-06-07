KATH nurses join strike, demand immediate reinstatement of suspended CEO

Nurses and midwives at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital have joined an industrial action demanding the immediate reinstatement of suspended CEO Dr Paa Kwesi Baidoo, escalating a growing healthcare dispute in Kumasi.

Nurses and midwives at KATH have joined ongoing industrial action over the suspension of CEO Dr Paa Kwesi Baidoo.

The GRNMA says the suspension will not solve the hospital's congestion, infrastructure and resource challenges.

Health workers are demanding the immediate reversal of the suspension and urgent investment in healthcare infrastructure.

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Healthcare services at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi face further disruption after nurses and midwives announced they had joined ongoing industrial action over the suspension of the hospital's Chief Executive Officer, Dr Paa Kwesi Baidoo.

CEO of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Dr Paa Kwesi Baidoo suspended for two weeks

The strike action took effect at 8:00 a.m. on Sunday, June 7, following a notice issued by the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) at KATH, which demanded the immediate withdrawal of the suspension imposed by the Minister for Health.

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The latest development comes barely a day after the Komfo Anokye Doctors Association (KADA) commenced an indefinite withdrawal of services in protest against the CEO's suspension.

In a press release, the nurses and midwives described the Minister's decision as misplaced and incapable of addressing the hospital's longstanding challenges.

"The two-week suspension of the Chief Executive Officer per directives of the Minister of Health is unnecessary and is definitely not the solution to the enormous pressure, infrastructural challenges, congestion, inadequate logistics, and resource constraints confronting the hospital on a daily basis," the association stated.

The GRNMA argued that the suspension would do little to improve patient care or address the severe congestion and resource constraints confronting one of Ghana's largest referral hospitals.

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"Patient safety, quality healthcare delivery and the protection of patients cannot be achieved with the suspension of the CEO," the statement added.

The association is demanding the immediate reversal of the suspension and has called on the government to focus instead on addressing the structural problems facing the hospital.

Among its key demands are the urgent operationalisation of the Sewua Hospital and other health facilities intended to reduce pressure on KATH, as well as increased investment in infrastructure, equipment and logistics.

"Immediate withdrawal of the suspension of the CEO of KATH and empowering him to manage the hospital to save lives and preserve the physical and mental health of health professionals working in the hospital especially those at the emergency department," it read.

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The dispute stems from the suspension of Dr Baidoo by Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh after KATH announced a temporary halt to new admissions at its Accident and Emergency Centre due to severe congestion.

The Minister said the decision was contrary to a directive by President John Dramani Mahama that emergency cases should not be turned away by public hospitals.