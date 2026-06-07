Gov't announces drainage expansion, strict law enforcement and crackdown on illegal structures to tackle flooding

Government has blamed human activities including dumping waste into drains and building on waterways for Ghana's recurring floods, while announcing emergency interventions for affected communities.

Government says human indiscipline remains a major cause of recurring floods in Accra and other parts of Ghana.

Emergency response teams have been deployed to affected communities following recent heavy rains.

Authorities have announced intensified drainage maintenance and long-term flood prevention measures.

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The government has attributed Ghana's persistent flooding problem largely to human activities, saying indiscipline in environmental management and settlement planning continues to worsen the impact of heavy rains across the country.

The comments come in the wake of recent flooding in parts of Accra and other parts of Ghana following days of intense rainfall that left homes, businesses and public infrastructure damaged while disrupting economic activities.

In a statement issued on Friday, June 6, Minister for Works, Housing and Water Resources Kenneth Gilbert Adjei expressed sympathy to affected residents and outlined measures being taken to support victims and prevent future flooding.

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Minister for Works, Housing and Water Resources Kenneth Gilbert Adjei

"On behalf of His Excellency the President and the Government of Ghana, I extend my deepest sympathy to all individuals, families, and communities affected by the recent flooding incidents in Accra and several parts of the country following the heavy rains recorded over the past few days " the minister said.

The government pointed to poor environmental practices as a major factor behind recurring floods, citing indiscriminate dumping of waste into drains, construction on waterways and wetlands, and non-compliance with planning regulations.

The statement said Ghana's flooding challenge is largely exacerbated by indiscipline in human settlement and environmental management.

"The indiscriminate disposal of waste into drains and watercourses, the unauthorized construction of buildings on waterways and wetlands, and the failure to comply with planning regulations continue to obstruct the natural flow of water and increase the risk of flooding," the statement noted.

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Flooding remains one of Ghana's most persistent urban challenges, particularly in Accra, where major downpours frequently lead to damaged property and displacement of residents. The problem is often linked to inadequate drainage systems, rapid urbanisation, poor waste management and encroachment on waterways.

The government acknowledged that while climate change and increasingly intense rainfall are placing pressure on existing infrastructure, human actions continue to aggravate the situation.

"Government therefore wishes to emphasize that our cities do not lack laws or engineering expertise; what it lacks is the collective discipline and will of all key stakeholders to enforce laws that already exist," the statement added.

As part of immediate interventions, the Ministry said it has activated emergency response measures in collaboration with the Ghana Hydrological Authority, the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies, security agencies and other stakeholders.

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According to the statement, emergency response teams have been deployed to affected communities, relief items are being distributed to displaced households, and assessments are underway to determine the extent of damage to public infrastructure.

The government also announced intensified desilting and drainage maintenance exercises in flood-prone areas, alongside plans to accelerate drainage improvement projects, remove structures obstructing waterways and strengthen enforcement of planning regulations.

In the long term, the Ministry said it will pursue a comprehensive flood management strategy that includes major investments in drainage infrastructure, urban planning reforms, wetland protection, early warning systems and climate resilience programmes.

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“Over the long term, the Ministry, through the relevant institutions, commits to implementing a comprehensive and sustainable flood management strategy. This will include major investments in drainage infrastructure, integrated urban planning, protection and restoration of wetlands and natural water retention areas, implementation of early flood warning systems, stricter enforcement of planning and environmental regulations, and the development of resilient communities capable of adapting to the impacts of climate change “