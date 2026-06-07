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2 people rescued, 1 in critical condition as another building collapses in Accra

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 08:40 - 07 June 2026
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Two rescued after building collapse at Melcom Plus in North Kaneshi
Two people have been rescued after a building collapse at Melcom Plus in North Kaneshie following heavy rains, with one person in critical condition as rescue operations continue.
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  • Two people were rescued after a building collapsed at Melcom Plus in North Kaneshie following heavy rains, with one person in critical condition.

  • Firefighters say at least one or two others may still be trapped, with search and rescue operations continuing at the site.

  • The incident comes days after a deadly building collapse in Adenta, raising fresh concerns about building safety and enforcement in Accra.

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Two people have been rescued after a building collapse at Melcom Plus in North Kaneshie in the Greater Accra Region, with one person reported to be in critical condition.

The incident happened early Sunday, June 7, 2026, following heavy rainfall in the area. Officials from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) said firefighters from the Circle Fire Station and the GNFS National Headquarters were quickly deployed to the scene to carry out rescue operations.

In an update shared on social media, the service confirmed that two victims were pulled from the rubble and rushed to the hospital.

As it stands right now, two people have been rescued and taken to the hospital. One was in very critical condition, and we are hoping they will pull through, the GNFS official said during a live update from the scene.
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READ ALSO: ‘Best Regional Minister in which Accra?’ — Social media reacts to Linda Ocloo’s award

Preliminary reports suggest that part of the structure involved was under construction, and a mosque within or near the building is believed to have been affected.

Rescue teams also say at least one or two other persons may still be trapped under the rubble, with search and rescue operations ongoing at the site. Additional details are expected to be communicated soon.

The incident comes just days after a separate building collapse in Adenta New Site on June 3, 2026, after a heavy rainfall where four people were rescued and one person was confirmed dead. That case has already raised fresh concerns about building safety and structural standards in parts of Accra.

READ ALSO: 4 rescued, one confirmed dead as 2-storey building collapses in Adenta

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With two collapse incidents recorded within the same week, attention is now turning to enforcement of building regulations and safety checks, as authorities continue rescue operations in North Kaneshie.

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