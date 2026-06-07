‘Best Regional Minister in which Accra?’ — Social media reacts to Linda Ocloo’s award
A viral video of ministers receiving awards at the 6th Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Awards has triggered widespread reactions online, after Greater Accra Regional Minister Linda Ocloo was named Best Regional Minister. The recognition has left many Ghanaians questioning the credibility of the award scheme and the identity of its organisers.
The awards ceremony, held on Saturday, June 6, 2026 at Labadi Beach Hotel, recognised selected ministers for what organisers described as excellence in public service. However, the event has generated criticism on social media, where some users say the recognition does not reflect realities on the ground, particularly in Greater Accra.
Many online commentators also questioned who organised the event and the basis for selecting winners.
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Reacting to the news, X user Spartan Shai criticised the decision to organise such an event at a time he believes the country is facing pressing economic and governance challenges.
Whose idea was it to organize unnecessary events like this in the first place. They're behaving like university politicians. Honestly, we are in a crisis as a country and they waste money like this. Hmm we have a long way to go honestly, he wrote.
Another user, Dr. Worae, appeared equally unimpressed, posting:
This thing alone should tell you everything you need to know about this country.”Others questioned whether the award reflected performance in the capital region.“Best Regional Minister? In which Accra? The one still drowning in floods every rain, with choked drains, and dark streets? This award is a joke, one user wrote in response to a post by SIKAOFFICIAL.
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The user continued: “While people are relocating from flood zones and cleaning up after disasters, they're handing out trophies for what exactly?
Another critic, George Kumi, described the event as wasteful and questioned its relevance.
Useless events. What has really changed in Accra? How much was spent on this event alone? Could that have helped solve a problem in Accra? he asked.
Social media user Sami also reacted sarcastically, saying: “The organiser, the awardee, the people there, the camera man and you yourself should be arrested.”Others focused on the lack of public awareness around the awards scheme itself.“Who came with the idea? Who organized this? We better be serious,” Naadare posted.
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Similarly, Ebenezer Agyei questioned the recognition given ongoing concerns in the Greater Accra Region, writing: “After all that's happening in her region oh okay.”
The backlash highlights growing public scrutiny of recognition schemes involving public officials, particularly at a time when citizens continue to raise concerns about flooding, sanitation, infrastructure, and the overall cost of governance.
The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Hon. Linda Ocloo has won the Best Regional Minister Award at the 6th Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Awards.— SIKAOFFICIAL🦍 (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) June 6, 2026
[🎥: 3Music] pic.twitter.com/1SlQNKppt0
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