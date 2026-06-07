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Power cuts to hit parts of Accra, Eastern, Western, Volta and Ashanti Region from June 8: See 7 day schedule

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 10:57 - 07 June 2026
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Power cuts to hit parts of Accra, Eastern, Western, Volta and Ashanti Region from June 8: See 7 day schedule
ECG has announced planned and emergency power outages in parts of Accra West, East, Tema, Eastern, Western, Volta and Ashanti Region from June 8, 2026 to Sunday June 14, due to maintenance works and technical challenges.
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  • ECG announces planned and emergency power outages across Accra West, East, Tema, Ashanti, Eastern and Western Region on from June 8 - June 14

  • Maintenance works and technical faults cited as reasons for the temporary disruptions

  • ECG says engineers are working to restore supply and improve service delivery

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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced planned power outages affecting parts of Eastern, Volta, Ashanti, Accra West and East regions and Tema from Monday, June 8 to Sunday, June 14.

READ ALSO: ECG announces power cuts in parts of Accra and Ashanti Region from June 1: See 7 day schedule

According to separate notices issued by the power distributor, the outages are linked to emergency maintenance works, planned maintenance exercises, and ongoing technical challenges in some affected communities.

ECG explained that the maintenance works are part of ongoing efforts to improve service delivery and strengthen the reliability of electricity supply across the affected regions.

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In the affected regions, the company says emergency maintenance works will be carried out from 9:00am to 3:00pm, 10:00am to 4:00pm, 9:00am to 5:00pm, amongst other respective time frames.

READ ALSO: Major parts of Accra to be hit by power outages for the next 7 days - See affected areas

The company assured customers that engineers are already on the ground working to rectify the fault and restore supply as quickly as possible.

The exercise, according to the company, is aimed at improving service delivery and ensuring a more stable power supply in the affected areas.

The latest outages come as several parts of the country continue to experience intermittent power interruptions in recent weeks, raising concerns among businesses and residents.

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READ ALSO: ECG announces power cuts in parts of Ashanti, Accra and Eastern Regions; See full 7 day schedule

ECG has however assured customers that electricity supply will be restored immediately after the maintenance works and technical faults are resolved.

The company also apologised for the inconvenience caused to affected customers.

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