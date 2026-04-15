IGP orders armed police escorts for Premier League clubs after deadly Berekum Chelsea attack

IGP orders armed police escorts for Ghana Premier League clubs following the deadly attack on Berekum Chelsea’s team bus that claimed a player’s life.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) has directed all regional and district police commanders to assign armed escorts to Ghana Premier League clubs, following the fatal attack on the team bus of Berekum Chelsea.

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Under the new directive, at least two armed police officers will accompany clubs within their respective jurisdictions, as part of urgent measures to improve safety for players and officials travelling for league matches.

The decision comes at the back of a shocking armed robbery attack on Berekum Chelsea’s team bus on April 12, 2026, which led to the death of 20-year-old winger Dominic Frimpong.

According to multiple reports, the team was returning from a Ghana Premier League fixture against Samartex when armed men ambushed their bus on the Bibiani–Goaso road.

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READ ALSO: Police launch manhunt after deadly armed robbery attack on Berekum Chelsea team bus

The attackers reportedly opened fire as the driver attempted to reverse, forcing players and officials to flee into nearby bushes for safety.

Frimpong, who was shot during the attack, later died from his injuries, becoming the only confirmed fatality.

The tragedy has again raised concerns about the safety of football teams on Ghana’s highways, with similar incidents recorded in recent years.

Reports indicate that clubs such as Legon Cities, AshantiGold, Wa All Stars and FC Savannah have all experienced attacks while travelling for matches.

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In 2023, for instance, the team bus of Legon Cities was attacked by suspected armed robbers, although no casualties were recorded.

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The latest directive by the IGP is a direct response to these recurring threats, aimed at restoring confidence within the football community and ensuring the safety of players, technical staff and officials.