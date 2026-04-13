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Police launch manhunt after deadly armed robbery attack on Berekum Chelsea team bus

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 09:10 - 13 April 2026
Dominic Frimpong
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The Ashanti Regional Police Command has launched a manhunt for armed robbers responsible for a violent attack on passengers along the Ahyiresu–Kwame Dwumor Sreso (KDS) road in the Nyinahin District on Sunday, 12 April 2026, at approximately 10:30 pm.

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According to the police, patrol teams responded to distress calls and proceeded to the scene, where a VIP bus with registration number AM 9334-20—carrying about 30 players and officials of Berekum Chelsea—was discovered after it had veered off the road into a bush while attempting to escape six armed men, three of whom were reportedly armed with pump-action guns.

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During the attack, footballer Dominic Frimpong sustained gunshot injuries.

He was rushed to the Bibiani Government Hospital but was pronounced dead while receiving treatment.

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Another victim, George Owusu Afriyie (52), was also robbed of GHS 4,500.

Two spent BB cartridges were retrieved from the scene to assist ongoing investigations.

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The police have since deployed additional personnel and crime scene experts to the area as part of intensified efforts to track down the suspects.

Authorities say a comprehensive manhunt is underway to ensure the perpetrators are arrested in the shortest possible time.

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The Ghana Police Service has urged the public to remain calm and to continue cooperating with law enforcement as investigations progress.

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Police Statement

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