Labord's chameleons are only found as eggs underground for two thirds of the year. (Image credit: Premaphotos / Alamy Stock Photo)

Labord's chameleons are only found as eggs underground for two thirds of the year. (Image credit: Premaphotos / Alamy Stock Photo)

10 animals with the shortest lifespans on earth

You think life moves fast? Wait until you meet these creatures. Some animals on Earth are born, grow, reproduce, and die within a period shorter than a school term — and in one shocking case, less than a single day.

Humans often complain that life is short, yet the average person lives between 70 and 80 years. But in the animal kingdom, survival works very differently. Some creatures are designed by nature to live incredibly brief lives, focusing almost entirely on reproduction before disappearing forever.

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From tiny insects to unusual sea creatures, here are 10 animals with the shortest lifespan on Earth.

10. Fresno Kangaroo Rat—10 Months to 3 Years

Fresno Kangaroo Rat | Credit: USFWS Pacific Southwest Region

The Fresno kangaroo rat may not be famous, but it is one of the shortest-living mammals on the planet. Found only in California’s San Joaquin Valley, this small rodent moves by hopping on its hind legs, much like a kangaroo.

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Although some can survive for up to three years, many live for only 10 to 12 months. Their short lifespan is made even more worrying by the fact that they are endangered due to habitat destruction and human activity.

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These tiny creatures spend their lives avoiding predators, searching for food, and reproducing quickly before their time runs out.

9. House Mouse — 12 to 18 Months

House Mouse

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House mice are among the most common animals in the world. They are found almost everywhere humans live and are known for invading homes in search of food.

Despite their success as a species, individual mice do not live very long. Wild mice usually survive for just 12 to 18 months because they constantly face danger from snakes, cats, birds, and larger rodents.

Even though their lives are short, mice reproduce rapidly, helping their populations remain strong across the globe.

8. Paedophryne Amauensis — 6 to 12 Months

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The new species Paedophryne amauensis is the world’s smallest vertebrate…so far. Photo from: Rittmeyer EN et al. (2012) Ecological Guild Evolution and the Discovery of the World’s Smallest Vertebrate. PLoS ONE 7(1): e29797.

With a name almost impossible to pronounce, Paedophryne amauensis is officially the world’s smallest known vertebrate.

This tiny frog lives in the rainforests of Papua New Guinea and measures only 7.7 millimeters in length. That is smaller than many insects.

Scientists believe the species survives for only six to twelve months, though studying it remains difficult because of its tiny size and hidden forest habitat.

Its short life is another reminder that some of nature’s smallest creatures live the fastest.

7. Atlantic Pygmy Octopus — 4 to 12 Months

Atlantic Pygmy Octopus | Creator: Gelia | Credit: Gelia / Dreamstime

The Atlantic pygmy octopus is one of the ocean’s most fascinating short-lived animals. Found in the warm waters of the Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico, it measures only a few inches long and can instantly change color to hide from predators.

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Like many octopus species, it lives a very short life. Most survive for only four to twelve months.

After mating, the male dies, while the female spends her remaining days protecting her eggs before dying shortly afterward. Despite their intelligence and camouflage abilities, their time on Earth is incredibly brief.

6. African Turquoise Killifish—4 to 6 Months

African Turquoise Killifish

The African turquoise killifish has one of the strangest life cycles in the animal kingdom.

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It lives in temporary ponds in Zimbabwe and Mozambique. These ponds appear during the rainy season and disappear once the dry season arrives.

As a result, the fish grows extremely quickly and begins reproducing just weeks after hatching. Its entire lifespan lasts only four to six months.

What makes this fish extraordinary is its ability to leave embryos hidden in dry mud for months until rain returns again. Scientists study this species to better understand aging and lifespan in humans.

5. Labord’s Chameleon—4 to 5 Months

Labord's chameleons are only found as eggs underground for two thirds of the year. (Image credit: Premaphotos / Alamy Stock Photo)

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Native to Madagascar, Labord’s chameleon holds the record for the shortest lifespan of any four-legged vertebrate.

These reptiles hatch during the rainy season, grow rapidly, reach maturity within two months, reproduce, and die before the season ends.

By March each year, nearly the entire adult population disappears.

Their synchronized life cycle is one of nature’s most dramatic examples of survival and reproduction happening at lightning speed.

4. Luna Moth — About 2 Months

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Luna moth A large luna moth (Actias luna) sits on the forest floor.

The luna moth is easily one of the most beautiful insects in the world. With pale green wings and elegant tail-like extensions, it looks almost magical.

But behind that beauty lies a tragic reality.

Once the luna moth becomes an adult, it cannot eat because it has no mouth. It survives entirely on energy stored during its caterpillar stage.

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Its full life cycle lasts around two months, but the adult moth itself survives for only about a week. During that short time, its only mission is to find a mate and reproduce.

3. Pygmy Goby Fish — 59 Days

Pygmy Goby Fish

The pygmy goby fish officially holds the Guinness World Record for the shortest lifespan of any vertebrate animal.

This tiny fish lives among coral reefs in the Indian and Pacific Oceans and survives for only 59 days.

Researchers discovered this by studying growth rings found in tiny bones inside the fish’s head.

Just 59 days from birth to death. For a vertebrate animal with a brain, organs, and a backbone, that is astonishingly short.

2. Worker Bee — 5 to 7 Weeks

Worker Bee

Worker bees are among the hardest-working creatures in nature.

These female bees spend their entire lives collecting nectar, producing honey, caring for larvae, and defending the hive.

Unlike queen bees, which can survive for years, worker bees live for only five to seven weeks during active seasons.

Their exhausting workload is one reason their lifespan is so short. Yet despite their brief lives, bees remain essential for pollination and global food production.

Without them, many crops and plants would struggle to survive.

1. Mayfly—Less Than 24 Hours

Mayfly | Photo via (David Panevin / Flickr; CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)

The mayfly takes the number one spot as the animal with the shortest lifespan on Earth.

In its adult stage, some mayflies survive for less than 24 hours. Certain species live for only a few minutes after emerging from water.

Interestingly, mayflies spend up to two years underwater as larvae before transforming into winged adults. But once they emerge, they have one purpose only—reproduction.

Adult mayflies do not even have functioning mouths to eat. After mating and laying eggs, they quickly die.

Imagine being born at sunrise and dying before sunset. That is the reality of the mayfly.

Why Do These Animals Live Such Short Lives?

Most short-lived animals reproduce rapidly and in large numbers. This helps their species survive despite predators, harsh weather, and environmental dangers.

Insects and tiny aquatic creatures are especially vulnerable, so evolution favors fast growth and quick reproduction instead of long life.