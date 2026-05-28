A general view of the Ballon D'Or trophy at the 67th Ballon D'Or Ceremony at Theatre Du Chatelet on October 30, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

A general view of the Ballon D'Or trophy at the 67th Ballon D'Or Ceremony at Theatre Du Chatelet on October 30, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Ballon d’Or 2026: London to host historic ceremony as Kane and Yamal chase Dembele’s crown

The 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony will be held in London for the first time in history.

Harry Kane and Lamine Yamal are among the leading contenders to succeed Ousmane Dembélé.

The event marks continued UEFA–France Football partnership and a symbolic return to the award’s English origins.

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The 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony is set to break new ground after UEFA confirmed that the prestigious event will be staged in London, England, for the first time in its history.

The decision marks a major shift for football’s most celebrated individual award, which has traditionally been held in Paris since its inception.

London to Host Historic 70th Ballon d’Or Ceremony

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Ada Hegerberg with her Ballon d'Or trophy - she has not played for Norway since Euro 2017

UEFA and France Football have officially announced that the 70th edition of the Ballon d’Or will take place on October 26, 2026, in London. The move represents a landmark moment for English football and reflects the growing internationalization of the award.

Organizers noted that the choice of London carries symbolic weight, paying tribute to Sir Stanley Matthews, the first-ever recipient of the Ballon d’Or in 1956. The relocation is intended to honor the award’s heritage while broadening its global appeal.

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Harry Kane

The 2026 edition will feature a highly competitive race to succeed current men’s winner Ousmane Dembélé, who claimed the 2025 Ballon d’Or.

Among the leading contenders is England captain Harry Kane, who enjoyed a prolific season with Bayern Munich, scoring 61 goals and registering seven assists across all competitions. His performances helped the German giants secure domestic silverware, further strengthening his case for the award.

Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal is also expected to challenge strongly after another standout campaign. The teenager delivered 24 goals and 18 assists in 45 appearances, playing a key role in Barcelona’s La Liga triumph and continuing his rapid rise in world football.

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UEFA and France Football Continue Joint Organization

The London ceremony will be the third edition organized under the partnership between UEFA and Groupe Amaury, the owners of France Football and L’Équipe. Since joining forces in 2024, both organizations have worked to enhance the global profile of the award.

Officials said hosting the ceremony in England reflects a broader strategy to rotate the Ballon d’Or among major football nations, increasing its global reach and visibility.