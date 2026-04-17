Kofi Adams, minister for sports and recreation speaking at National Forum on Trafficking Through Sports

Kofi Adams, minister for sports and recreation speaking at National Forum on Trafficking Through Sports

Kofi Adams warns Ghanaians against World Cup ticket scams, says no 'slots' exist

Kofi Adams, minister for sports and recreation, has cautioned Ghanaians to be wary of fraudsters claiming they can secure FIFA World Cup tickets or offer special access through so-called "slots".

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Speaking at the National Forum on Trafficking Through Sports, Mr Adams emphasised that no official arrangement exists that allows individuals to guarantee World Cup access.

“There is no such thing as slots. You heard it from those in charge of missions in the host countries,” he said.

He further revealed that some individuals are using his name to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

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According to the minister, no government official has been allocated any number of World Cup slots for distribution.

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He stated as quoted by Adomonline,

Someone will emerge somewhere and claim he is speaking for the minister, and people end up paying huge sums of money,

Mr Adams urged the public to refrain from making payments to anyone claiming to offer special World Cup opportunities.

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He explained that while the government is interested in enabling Ghanaians to experience the tournament, any such arrangements would be carried out transparently and through proper channels.

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He added,

We will do it in a structured way so that people will not allow themselves to be exploited,

His remarks come amid increasing reports of sports-related scams ahead of major international competitions.

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