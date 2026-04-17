Advertisement

Kofi Adams warns Ghanaians against World Cup ticket scams, says no 'slots' exist

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 07:00 - 17 April 2026
Kofi Adams, minister for sports and recreation speaking at National Forum on Trafficking Through Sports
Advertisement

Kofi Adams, minister for sports and recreation, has cautioned Ghanaians to be wary of fraudsters claiming they can secure FIFA World Cup tickets or offer special access through so-called "slots".

Advertisement

Speaking at the National Forum on Trafficking Through Sports, Mr Adams emphasised that no official arrangement exists that allows individuals to guarantee World Cup access.

MUST READ: Ghanaian fans face GHS1,000 shuttle cost for 2026 FIFA World Cup clash vs England

“There is no such thing as slots. You heard it from those in charge of missions in the host countries,” he said.

He further revealed that some individuals are using his name to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

Advertisement

According to the minister, no government official has been allocated any number of World Cup slots for distribution.

READ ALSO: Joseph Paintsil reveals shocking reason Otto Addo dropped him from Black Stars 2022 World Cup squad

He stated as quoted by Adomonline,

Someone will emerge somewhere and claim he is speaking for the minister, and people end up paying huge sums of money,

Mr Adams urged the public to refrain from making payments to anyone claiming to offer special World Cup opportunities.

Advertisement

He explained that while the government is interested in enabling Ghanaians to experience the tournament, any such arrangements would be carried out transparently and through proper channels.

READ ALSO: GFA distributes FIFA forward vehicles to boost football development across Ghana

He added,

We will do it in a structured way so that people will not allow themselves to be exploited,

His remarks come amid increasing reports of sports-related scams ahead of major international competitions.

Advertisement

The minister therefore advised the public to remain vigilant and to verify all offers thoroughly before making any financial commitments.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Kofi Adams warns Ghanaians against World Cup ticket scams, says no 'slots' exist
Sports
17.04.2026
Kofi Adams warns Ghanaians against World Cup ticket scams, says no 'slots' exist
Ghana partners Morocco to boost sports infrastructure and develop young talent
Sports
17.04.2026
Ghana partners Morocco to boost sports infrastructure and develop young talent
26-year-old man arrested for allegedly stealing a police armoured vehicle
News
16.04.2026
26-year-old man arrested for allegedly stealing a police armoured vehicle
Joseph Paintsil reveals shocking reason Otto Addo dropped him from Black Stars 2022 World Cup squad | Photo via GFAJoseph Paintsil reveals shocking reason Otto Addo dropped him from Black Stars 2022 World Cup squad | Photo via GFA
Sports
16.04.2026
Joseph Paintsil reveals shocking reason Otto Addo dropped him from Black Stars 2022 World Cup squad
Ghana will still screen African travellers under free visa policy - Foreign Affairs Minister clarifies
News
16.04.2026
Ghana will still screen African travellers under free visa policy - Foreign Affairs Minister clarifies
Play Where You Belong — The Game Starts Before Kick-off | MSport x Chelsea FC
Sports
16.04.2026
Play Where You Belong — The Game Starts Before Kick-off | MSport x Chelsea FC