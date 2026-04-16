GFA distributes FIFA forward vehicles to boost football development across Ghana | Photo via GFA

GFA distributes FIFA forward vehicles to boost football development across Ghana | Photo via GFA

The Ghana Football Association has reinforced its commitment to football development nationwide with the distribution of five vehicles under the FIFA Forward Programme to key operational units within the association.

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The latest allocation benefits two Regional Football Associations (RFAs), the Technical Directorate, the GFA Headquarters, and the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence.

This milestone fulfils a strategic pledge made nearly a year ago, when eight of Ghana’s ten football administrative regions each received double-cabin pickup vehicles.

At the time, the Association indicated that additional vehicles would be delivered to the remaining regions and key departments, subject to the effective utilisation and management of the initial fleet.

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With this latest rollout, the GFA has successfully expanded logistical support across all regional structures while strengthening its technical and administrative operations.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, GFA officials underscored that the vehicles go beyond being mere transport assets, highlighting their role in enhancing efficiency and operational reach.

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For the Regional Football Associations, the vehicles are expected to ease mobility challenges across districts, enabling better match monitoring, programme coordination, and support for grassroots, juvenile, and women’s football.

Similarly, the Technical Directorate and the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence are set to benefit from improved logistics, facilitating the smooth implementation and administration of football development programmes.

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These efforts align with the GFA’s broader vision of building a robust and efficient football ecosystem, spanning grassroots initiatives to elite-level competition.

GFA distributes FIFA forward vehicles to boost football development across Ghana

The Association also stressed the importance of accountability, urging beneficiary units to ensure the vehicles are used strictly for football-related purposes, properly maintained, and managed with transparency and responsibility.

This approach reflects the shared principles of both FIFA and the GFA: integrity, accountability, and service, which underpin all development initiatives.

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Regional FA Chairmen and heads of beneficiary units have been tasked with deploying the vehicles in ways that directly benefit clubs, districts, and the overall growth of the game within their jurisdictions.

The GFA emphasised that the true value of this investment lies not in the vehicles themselves, but in the tangible impact they deliver.