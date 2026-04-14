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Antoine Semenyo suffers racist abuse on Instagram after Man City victory over Chelsea

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 08:05 - 14 April 2026
Antoine Semenyo suffers racist abuse on Instagram after Man City victory over Chelsea | Photo via Getty Images
Antoine Semenyo suffers racist abuse on Instagram after Man City victory over Chelsea | Photo via Getty Images
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Manchester City forward Antoine Semenyo has revealed he was subjected to racist abuse on Instagram following his side’s commanding 3-0 victory over Chelsea FC on Sunday.

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The 26-year-old delivered an impressive performance in west London as Pep Guardiola’s men capitalised on Arsenal FC’s slip-up against AFC Bournemouth to secure all three points at Stamford Bridge.

The win narrows the gap between City and league leaders Arsenal to six points, with a game in hand, ahead of a crucial clash at the Etihad Stadium this weekend. Teammate Jeremy Doku has already described the upcoming encounter as potentially decisive in the title race.

MUST READ: Carlos Queiroz says his Black Stars job is a mission

Despite the on-field success, attention has shifted to off-field issues after Semenyo disclosed that he received offensive racial abuse via Instagram following the match.

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Since his £64 million move from Bournemouth in January, Semenyo has made a significant impact at Manchester City, quickly establishing himself as a key figure in the squad.

READ ALSO: 8 Key things you need to Know about Carlos Queiroz, Black Stars coach for 2026 World Cup

Alongside fellow January signing Marc Guéhi, who also found the net against Chelsea, the Ghana international has added attacking depth to a side that previously relied heavily on Erling Haaland.

Antoine Semenyo suffers racist abuse on Instagram after Man City victory over Chelsea | Instagram photo

However, a celebratory post shared by Semenyo after the match was marred by a racist comment from a social media user. The forward later shared a screenshot of the offensive message on his Instagram story on Monday, drawing attention to the incident.

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