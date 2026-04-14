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'School isn't for everyone' - Akrobeto's son drops out to learn phone repairs

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 09:34 - 14 April 2026
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Ghanaian Kumawood actor and comic actor Akrobeto
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  • Akrobeto revealed that his son dropped out of formal education after struggling academically and failing remedial exams multiple times.

  • Following advice from Apostle Kwadwo Safo, his son shifted to learning phone repair through apprenticeship instead of pursuing university.

  • Within just eight months, he became financially independent, mastering the trade and no longer needing financial support.

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Ghanaian Kumawood actor Akrobeto has opened up about his son’s unconventional career path, revealing how the young man left formal education to pursue a trade and eventually became financially independent.

Speaking in an interview on Royal TV, the popular actor and television personality explained that his last-born son struggled academically and was unable to progress through the traditional school system. Despite this, the young man had initially been determined to attend university, inspired by his older siblings who were studying both locally and abroad.

Reflecting on the situation, Akrobeto said:

My son wanted to attend university, my third-born. I did everything I could, but I realised he copied my academic dullness. He was not smart and had sat for remedials three times. But because one of his brothers was abroad and the other was in the university, he also wanted to further his education
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After three unsuccessful attempts at passing his remedial examinations, Akrobeto decided to withdraw him from school following guidance from Apostle Kwadwo Safo, also known as Kantanka.

According to the 63-year-old, the advice proved pivotal, helping to redirect his son’s focus away from formal education and towards learning a practical skill through apprenticeship.

Akrobeto
Ghanaian Kumawood actor Akrobeto

He recounted:

I took him to my father, Kantanka, and he advised him. The boy changed his mind and asked me to sponsor him through a phone repair apprenticeship
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Akrobeto subsequently enrolled his son in a mobile phone repair training programme at China House in Kumasi. He also supported him financially in the early stages, renting a workspace for him and providing a weekly allowance of GH¢100 to cover his expenses.

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However, within just eight months, his son had become self-sufficient.

After eight months, he told me to stop sending him money. He had mastered phone repairs and was capable of fixing any phone,” Akrobeto added, prompting laughter from the programme’s host.

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