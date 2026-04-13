Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr Louisa Satekla, donates food items and essentials to Nsawam Medium Security Prison

Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr Louisa Satekla, donates food items and essentials to Nsawam Medium Security Prison

Stonebwoy to organise a free concert for inmates at the Nsawam Prison annually

Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr Louisa Satekla, donated food items and essentials to Nsawam Medium Security Prison

Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr Louisa Satekla, donated food items and essentials to Nsawam Medium Security Prison as part of their charitable outreach to support inmates and give back to society.

During the visit, they engaged with inmates and offered encouragement, with prison authorities praising the gesture and noting its positive impact beyond the material donation.

The artiste also pledged continued support, including a promise to stage an annual live concert for inmates at Nsawam Prison.

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Ghanaian reggae and dancehall artiste Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr Louisa Satekla, have donated a range of food items and essential supplies to the Nsawam Medium Security Prison as part of efforts to support inmates and give back to society.

The outreach exercise, which took place at the facility, saw the couple and their team spend time with inmates, offering words of encouragement alongside the donation. The gesture was widely welcomed by prison authorities, who expressed appreciation for the visit and support.

According to officials at the prison, the artiste also pledged his continued commitment to the facility, including a promise to stage an annual live concert for inmates at Nsawam.

Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr Louisa Satekla, donates food items and essentials to Nsawam Medium Security Prison

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An official from the prison management expressed gratitude for the visit, noting that Stonebwoy’s presence and interaction with inmates carried significant impact beyond the material donation.

He said the team appreciated the effort made despite the musician’s busy schedule, adding that taking time to engage directly with inmates demonstrated genuine concern for their wellbeing. He further encouraged other well-wishers to follow the example set by the artiste.

The prison authorities also extended thanks to Stonebwoy, his wife, and his management team for their generosity and encouragement, describing the visit as meaningful and uplifting for the inmates.