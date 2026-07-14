Top 10 cleanest cities in the world in 2026 – London ranked first; see full list

Cleanliness is one of the biggest indicators of a city's quality of life, environmental sustainability, and public health. Cities with cleaner air, efficient waste management systems, green public spaces, and sustainable transport networks continue to attract millions of residents, businesses, and tourists every year.

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According to the latest World Population Review rankings, London, England, has been named the cleanest city in the world in 2026, narrowly beating Paris, France, and New York City, United States, to the top spot. The rankings are based on a combination of environmental and quality-of-life indicators, including air pollution (PM10 and PM2.5), the Environmental Performance Index (EPI), Mercer Quality of Life rankings, and Monocle's Quality of Life Survey.

Here's the full list of the 10 cleanest cities in the world in 2026 and why they made the rankings.

1. London, England, United Kingdom (74.94)

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London comes second, with strong performance in human capital, education, and global connectivity. Image via www.inspirato.com

London tops the global rankings with a cleanliness score of 74.94, making it the cleanest city in the world in 2026. The UK capital continues to lead through improved air quality, extensive green spaces, efficient public transport, strict environmental policies, and one of the world's most advanced waste management systems.

2. Paris, France (74.90)

Stock photo skyline of Paris with Eiffel tower at sunset in Paris France. Image via www.royalcaribbean.com

Paris takes second place with a score of 74.90. The French capital has transformed its urban landscape by reducing vehicle traffic, expanding cycling infrastructure, increasing pedestrian-friendly zones, and investing heavily in environmental sustainability.

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3. New York City, New York, United States (74.89)

Times Square, New York City, USA

New York City ranks third with 74.89. Despite being America's largest city, it continues to improve its environmental performance through cleaner public spaces, better sanitation services, recycling programmes, and significant investments in greener infrastructure.

4. Madrid, Spain (72.66)

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Madrid, Spain. Image via klm.com.gh

Madrid occupies fourth position with a score of 72.66. The Spanish capital has strengthened its reputation for cleanliness by expanding green spaces, promoting clean public transport, and implementing stricter air pollution controls.

5. Auckland, New Zealand (71.97)

Queenstown, New Zealand

Auckland comes fifth with 71.97. The city is widely recognised for its fresh air, natural landscapes, excellent environmental management, and sustainable urban planning, making it one of the cleanest cities in the Southern Hemisphere.

READ MORE: 10 coldest places in the world you can visit in 2026

6. Hamburg, Germany (71.32)

Germany [WelcomeHubGermany]

Hamburg ranks sixth with 71.32. Germany's second-largest city has built a strong reputation through efficient recycling systems, renewable energy initiatives, well-maintained public spaces, and environmentally friendly transport networks.

7. Barcelona, Spain (70.46)

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Barcelona, Spain via getyourguide.com

Barcelona takes seventh place with a score of 70.46. The city has continued investing in low-emission zones, cycling infrastructure, cleaner streets, and sustainable urban development to improve the quality of life for residents.

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8. Berlin, Germany (70.28)

Germany via erudera.com

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Berlin sits in eighth position with 70.28. Germany's capital combines modern environmental policies, excellent public transportation, large green parks, and effective waste management to remain among the world's cleanest cities.

9. Vienna, Austria (70.17)

austria

Vienna ranks ninth with a score of 70.17. Frequently recognised as one of the world's most liveable cities, Vienna continues to excel through its clean streets, reliable public services, efficient recycling programmes, and environmentally conscious urban planning.

10. Sapporo, Japan (68.89)

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Japan also records 6.1 points. The country's reputation for precision extends to its road infrastructure, where rigorous engineering standards and regular maintenance underpin an extensive expressway network.