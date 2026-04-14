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Louisa Adinkra opens up on failed marriage, regrets and seven years of being single

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 11:04 - 14 April 2026
Louisa Adinkra reflects on her failed marriage, opening up about heartbreak, hard lessons, and life after seven years of being single.
Ghanaian actress Louisa Adinkra opens up about her failed marriage, revealing she saw the warning signs early, the role of a close family member in its collapse, and why she has remained single for seven years.
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  • Louisa Adinkra revealed her marriage ended years ago, admitting she had always sensed it would not last and has now been single for about seven years.

  • She blamed the breakdown on multiple factors, particularly the influence of a close family member, and stressed the importance of being cautious about who one allows into their personal life.

  • Reflecting on the past, she said she ignored clear warning signs due to love and now feels the nearly nine-year marriage may have cost her valuable time.

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Ghanaian actress Louisa Adinkra has spoken candidly about the end of her marriage, admitting that she had long sensed it might not stand the test of time.

During an interview with Emelia Brobbey on Adom TV on 13 April 2026, she revealed that she has been single for approximately seven years following the collapse of her marriage.

She said;

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I’m no longer married. I’ve been single for about seven years now

Reflecting on the experience, Adinkra explained that one of the most valuable lessons she has learned is the importance of being selective about who one allows into their personal life.

She stated;

You need to be careful and cautious about people. The frightening part is that those you bring closest are often the ones who hurt you the most

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According to the actress, her marriage unravelled due to multiple factors, although one issue proved particularly significant. She recounted how a person she trusted deeply contributed to the breakdown of the relationship.

She shared;

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My marriage ended from many angles. There was one particular person who was very close to me. She was part of my husband’s family. When I brought her to live with me, many people were against it. I don’t know what I saw in her, but I liked her very much. She played a major role in my marriage failing

She added that her former husband had, on several occasions, cautioned her about the people in her circle, warnings she did not fully appreciate at the time.

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She explained;

My ex-husband used to warn me to be mindful of my friends, but when I looked around, I didn’t see anyone I considered that close

Looking back, Adinkra admitted there were clear warning signs even before the marriage began, but she chose to overlook them because she was in love.

She noted;

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I had always known my marriage would collapse. When we were dating and I visited my ex-husband’s home, people would ask if I could cope. That should have been a sign, but I ignored it because I was in love

The actress also disclosed that she was married for nearly nine years. In hindsight, she believes that period of her life may not have been well spent.

“I was married for close to nine years. Considering my age now and the years I spent in the marriage, I feel I may have wasted my time,” she added.

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