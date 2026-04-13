'Marriage is good but not a career; only agree to be a housewife on contract basis' - Apostle Lilian Kumah

Apostle Lilian Kumah Aryeequaye advises young women to pursue their dreams.

Apostle Lilian Kumah Aryeequaye has advised young women to focus on personal growth and purpose, stressing that marriage should not be treated as a substitute for building a career or pursuing dreams.

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Speaking to her congregation, Apostle Lilian Kumah encouraged women to remain committed to their ambitions and not abandon their goals for the sake of relationships.

She stated that “marriage is good but it is not a career,” urging women to follow their dreams and avoid sacrificing their purpose for anyone.

According to her, women are not meant to work solely because of financial need but to fulfill a greater purpose and responsibility in society. She explained that both men and women have assignments in life and should strive to contribute meaningfully to their families, communities, and future generations.

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Apostle Lilian Kumah also noted that women should carefully consider any decision to stay home as full-time housewives.

She suggested that such arrangements should be based on clear agreement between couples, particularly when raising young children. In her words, “only agree to be a housewife on a contract basis,” highlighting the need for understanding and shared responsibility between partners.

Don’t sacrifice your dreams for any man. If he doesn’t believe in your dreams, don’t believe in his own. Only agree to be a house wife on contract basis.

She further encouraged parents to educate their daughters about independence and self-reliance, emphasising that women should not enter marriage solely for financial security or comfort.

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She referenced examples of industrious women in biblical teachings to support her message that women can balance family life with productive work.

Her remarks centered on empowering young women to pursue education, careers, and personal development while maintaining healthy and supportive marriages.

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