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Shatta Wale opens up on gifting his mother four cars and his father a Land Cruiser cars

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 14:27 - 13 April 2026
Ghanaian musician Charles Nii Armah Jnr populary know as Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale shared that honouring parents should be shown through actions, revealing he has bought his mother four cars and plans to get her another. He described his father as already fulfilled, noting it is difficult to find a fitting gift, though he presented him with a Land Cruiser as a sign of respect. He rejected claims of a deprived upbringing, stressing he was raised in a stable home with guidance, which helped shape his success.
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Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale has offered a rare glimpse into his family life, revealing a more introspective side during a recent TikTok Live session that quickly gained traction online.

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Addressing his followers directly, the musician referred to the well-known biblical principle of honouring one’s parents. He suggested that, in his view, this responsibility is not merely expressed in words but demonstrated through consistent actions over time, and that he has already lived up to that expectation.

Elaborating on his relationship with his mother, Shatta Wale disclosed that he has purchased four cars for her to date. He further indicated that his gestures of appreciation are ongoing, noting “I’m not done yet”, as he plans to acquire another vehicle for her in the near future.

His remarks reflected a deep sense of gratitude and commitment, particularly towards the woman he credits as instrumental in his upbringing.

When the discussion turned to his father, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Sr., his tone became more contemplative. He described his father as someone who is fulfilled both materially and spiritually, making it difficult to determine an appropriate gift that would truly reflect his stature. Nevertheless, he revealed that he presented him with a Land Cruiser as a mark of respect and appreciation.

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Beyond material gestures, the artist also addressed perceptions surrounding his background. He challenged the narrative that he emerged solely from hardship, acknowledging that while he faced certain difficulties, he was raised in a stable and supportive environment. With particular emphasis on his father’s guidance, he clarified, “I was not born poor.”

He explained that this solid foundation played a crucial role in shaping his journey and ultimately helped him carve out his own path. The interaction offered fans a different perspective on the often outspoken performer, highlighting a personality rooted in reflection, gratitude, and strong family values.

@officialwords1 I know shatta wale will never lie #tiktokghana🇬🇭fyp #fypage #officialwords #fypviraltiktok🖤シ゚☆♡ #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp ♬ original sound - OffiCial WorDS@1👊🏿
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